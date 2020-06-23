Facebook Launches War on Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah of Tunisia’s Facebook Page in cooperation with those who are Intellectually and Politically Failed

Yesterday, June 18, 2020, the Facebook administration closed the Facebook page of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia for the eleventh consecutive time, and the pace of closure accelerated after Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia issued a statement titled “Deploying American Forces in Tunisia is an Extreme Evil,” in which the party warns against the entry of the American crusader army to Tunisia. This reveals the side for which the Facebook administration is waging its sinful war on the pages of Hizb ut Tahrir.

The page’s repeated blocking has intensified after the appeal made by Hizb ut Tahrir in Tunisia to the people of thought and opinion, including experts, thinkers, judges, lawyers, professors, and politicians, to pay attention to the civilized alternative that Hizb ut Tahrir has placed in their hands, which is based on the great Islam, and which imposes itself today as a political necessity, in addition to its Shari’i duty. The party successively published political statements, silent campaigns and dialogues about the alternative that is capable of removing Tunisia and its people from the crises system, showing the greatness of the provisions of Islam in dealing with the economic aspect, in addition to the page’s coverage of the demonstrations and speeches that the party’s members conduct in various states of the country, addressing various issues of the Muslims in Tunisia.

The Facebook administration has proven once again that it is biased towards the colonial states and its local tools, and that it has cooperated with the intelligence services and the reporting mercenaries to obscure the project of the Khilafah (Caliphate) and to fight its bearers, which confirms the bankruptcy of Western civilization and its inability to confront Islam intellectually and politically, thus it resorts to the methods of totalitarian regimes in blocking and obfuscating. However, the options for Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia are broader than what Facebook and its bootlickers envision.

The Facebook administration’s hostility to the project of Khilafah will have repercussions on its own project in all Muslim lands. The Khilafah state that we will establish soon, by the will of Allah, will not only block Facebook and create its own social networks as China did, but will pursue Facebook and its subsidiaries in its markets so that the social networks in the Khilafah state become a haven for the weak peoples and an intellectual and political platform that shatters on its pages the injustices of Capitalism and the obscurity of secularism.

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هُوَ قُلْ عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ قَرِيباً

“Then they will shake their heads at you and say, ‘When will that be?’ Say, ‘It may well be very soon’” [Al-Isra’:51]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Friday, 28th Shawwal 1441 AH

19/06/2020 CE

Issue No.: 1441 / 41