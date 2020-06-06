Facebook Closes Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Tunisia Facebook Page

Following the Publication of the Press Release: “Deploying American Forces in Tunisia is a Widespread Evil”

Facebook administration closed at dawn on 4th June the page of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia on Facebook, and although this closure was not the first, and it will not be the last, it is noteworthy that the closure was made following a press release entitled “Deploying American Forces in Tunisia is a Widespread Evil” in which the Hizb warns against the entry of the American Crusader army to Tunisia, which reveals the side for which the Facebook administration is waging its sinful war on the pages of Hizb ut Tahrir on Facebook.

The recent press release by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia revealed the role of the US military command for Africa (AFRICOM) that was designed to dominate Africa, plunder its wealth and colonize its people, in addition to fight Islam under the pretext of fighting “terrorism” because it sees Islam a real threat to its colonial interests in the world, including Africa, which most of its people are Muslims. Also, the statement warned the people of Tunisia against allowing the entry of American army into Tunisia, since the American armies if they enter a country, they ruin it and render the honored of its people humbled, and so they do. The statement concluded that nothing will stop the colonial greediness of America and the rest of the Kafir colonial countries of the West and their appropriation of the wealth of the entire world including Africa, except the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, and without which all humanity will continue to suffer from the greed of colonialism and the injustice of Capitalism.

The Facebook administration has once again proven that it is biased towards the colonial states and their local tools, and has affirmed beyond any doubt that Western civilization is incapable of intellectual and political confrontation with Islam, so it always resorts to methods of prevention and closure like the totalitarian regimes and their intelligence services, and despite this blocking, Hizb ut Tahrir is continuing towards its goal, not stopped by the injustice of the oppressors or the methods of the fallen.

Allah (swt) says:

بَلْ نَقْذِفُ بِالْحَقِّ عَلَى الْبَاطِلِ فَيَدْمَغُهُ فَإِذَا هُوَ زَاهِقٌ وَلَكُمُ الْوَيْلُ مِمَّا تَصِفُونَ

“Rather, We dash the truth upon falsehood, and it destroys it, and thereupon it departs. And for you is destruction from that which you describe” [Al-Anbiya: 18].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Thursday, 13th Shawwal 1441 AH

04/06/2020 CE

Issue No.: 1441 / 39