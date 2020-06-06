Mere Threats Instead of Military Action Strengthen the Hindu State in Enmity. Only the Khilafah will Force our Enemies to Retreat

Effectively abdicating itself of responsibility over Indian Occupied Kashmir, the Bajwa-Imran regime confines itself to threats of retaliation over attacks across the Line of Control. The Director General of ISPR on 3 June 2020 cautioned the Hindu State to “not play with fire,” by undertaking military adventurism. However, mere threats failed to deter the year-long military adventurism that the Hindu State has already undertaken in Occupied Kashmir. Confident that the Bajwa-Imran regime would blindly adhere to the US dictated policy of restraint, the Hindu State announced Kashmir as Indian Union territory on 5 August 2019, flagrantly violating UN Resolutions without any response whatsoever from the UN.

Yet, the Bajwa-Imran regime persistently cried to the stone idol of the United Nations for help, giving Modi time to consolidate his foothold, by locking down the Srinagar Valley, undertaking militarization of the area and taking firm steps to diminish the Muslim majority in Occupied Kashmir. As if it had nothing but toothpicks in its hands, the Bajwa-Imran regime has merely looked on as the Hindu State strengthened its base in Daulat Beg, a mere eight miles from the strategic Karakorum Pass, by raising it to brigade level and connecting it to its internal road network through the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Road. And now, emboldened by the consistently weak stance of the Bajwa-Imran regime, the Hindu State is making belligerent claims to occupy both Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad (Liberated) Kashmir. By deliberately confining itself to defending Azad Kashmir, the regime is strengthening the Hindu State’s annexation of the Occupied Valley, paving the way for its recognition.

O Muslims of Pakistan! By confining itself to defending Azad Kashmir, the Bajwa-Imran regime gives Modi free hand to consolidate his weak grip over Occupied Kashmir, restraining our willing and able armed forces from breaking that grip. It did so even though our armed forces are strengthened by their ideology, Islam, through a desire for martyrdom and unification with the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir as a single brotherhood. It did do so even though the armed forces of the Hindu State are weakened by their false belief in Hindutva, which has led to deep divisions in their ranks, by caste and race, whilst rendering them cowardly through their love for life. It is doing so now even though the kuffar of China are now colliding with the kuffar of the Hindu State, which is an ideal opportunity for our armed forces to liberate Occupied Kashmir. It is doing so now even though the Hindu State’s backer, the US, has been brought to its knees in Afghanistan, whilst the Coronavirus outbreak, economic collapse, pre-election upheaval and institutionalized racism are bringing it to its knees in its home. It is time to halt the betrayal of Occupied Kashmir by the visionless, negligent and incompetent regime through the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood ﷺ, which will rule by all that Allah (swt) has revealed, forcing our enemies to retreat. So, let us demand that our sons in the armed forces grant their Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir for the immediate restoration of our shield, the Khilafah, so that our bleeding hearts are healed by our troops fighting in the Path of Allah (swt) for the liberation of Occupied Kashmir and by their joyous Takbeeraat upon being granted the victory of Allah (swt). Allah (swt) said, وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ يَنْصُرُ مَنْ يَشَاءُ وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ “And that day the believers will rejoice * In the victory of Allah. He gives victory to whom He wills, and He is the Exalted in Might, the Merciful.” [Surah Ar-Rum 30: 4-5]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Thursday, 13th Shawwal 1441 AH

04/06/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 65