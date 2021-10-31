External Interferences: The Crime of a Fragile State and a Rotten Political Milieu

In the shadow of secular absurdity, Tunisia has become more than ever a hotbed of external interference and an arena of international conflicts. On Thursday, 21 October, the European Parliament voted on a resolution on the situation in Tunisia, in which it called for the rapid return to state institutions and democracy, the resumption of parliamentary activity, respect for the 2014 Constitution, announcing a clear roadmap, re-launching a comprehensive national dialogue, ending military trials of civilians and ensuring equal rights for women and men in all aspects, including inheritance.

It was preceded by a session on Thursday, 14 October, in the US Congress, where the Subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa met in a virtual session entitled, “Tunisia: Examining the State of Democracy and Next Steps for U.S. Policy”, during which it warned against the situation of democracy in Tunisia and said that it is “threatened and in danger,” not to mention the American and European delegations unceasingly visiting Tunisia and the violation by the foreign ambassadors of the country’s sovereignty and political decision.

Western cunning masters would not have interfered in Tunisian internal affairs had it not been for the weakness of the political class (rulers and opposition), which glorifies the West and acknowledges its hegemony over the country and bases its existence on it. Public assemblies in squares by the rulers of prior to and after the procedures of 25 July 2021, are messages to Western circles to gain their support in the return of one party or the survival of another in power, even President Kais Saied, who opposed these interventions, but opposed them because they were not in his favor. He was the first to squander the country’s sovereignty when he called the European Union ambassadors accredited to Tunisia on 23 February 2021, and told them about the political instability in Tunisia, and he assured the French President Emmanuel Macron on October 2nd that a new government would be formed within days and that a national dialogue would be launched soon, which is considered in diplomatic norms as squandering of the country’s sovereignty.

These interventions revealed the West’s view of Tunisia as a protectorate under its influence that should not deviate from the political line set for it. They also revealed that the conflict between the political class (rulers and the opposition) is nothing but an international struggle for influence with local tools, so we in Hizb ut Tahrir do not concern ourselves with this political class, whether it is a follower of the French protectorate system or a follower of English or American patronage, because our real battle is with colonialism itself, and we are working to eradicate it by uprooting it, so as never to return after that, with a comprehensive change process that includes the demolition of the system that it imposed on us, and the establishment of a righteous rule on the basis of Islam. This change affects the constitution and policies and the changes of the client’s political milieu and the organs that protect the system.

Allah (swt) says:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا الْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَى أَوْلِيَاءَ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ وَمَن يَتَوَلَّهُم مِّنكُمْ فَإِنَّهُ مِنْهُمْ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يَهْدِي الْقَوْمَ الظَّالِمِينَ]

“O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. They are [in fact] allies of one another. And whoever is an ally to them among you – then indeed, he is [one] of them. Indeed, Allah guides not the wrongdoing people.” [Al-Ma’ida: 51].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

18 Rabi’ 1443 – Monday, 25th October 2021

No: 10 / 1443

(Translated)