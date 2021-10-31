Sudan: Obituary of a Da’wah Carrier Sheikh Ibrahim Adam Muhammed Ahmed

“And We will surely test you with something of fear and hunger and a loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient * Who, when disaster strikes them, say, “Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return””[Al-Baqarah: 155-156]

[وَلَنَبْلُوَنَّكُمْ بِشَيْءٍ مِنَ الْخَوْفِ وَالْجُوعِ وَنَقْصٍ مِنَ الأمْوَالِ وَالأنْفُسِ وَالثَّمَرَاتِ وَبَشِّرِ الصَّابِرِينَ * الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُمْ مُصِيبَةٌ قَالُوا إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ]

With hearts submitting to Allah’s (swt) fate and destiny, and with tearful eyes, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan mourns the forgiven by the will of Allah (swt):

Sheikh Ibrahim Adam Muhammed Ahmed

From the first generation, who spent his youth, and exerted his life in working to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) state on the method of the Prophethood, dedicating himself, his time and wealth for the Dawah. The mosques know him as one who spoke the truth, who did not fear in Allah the blame of anyone. He was constantly present in the Hizb’s activities and actions despite his old age. He met people with a cheerful face rejoicing in Allah’s grace and His promised victory, until the inevitable Ajal ended and he passed awayon Saturday, 16th Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1443 AH corresponding to 23/10/2021 CE.

We ask Allah Almighty, the Lord of The Noble Throne to bless him with His Vast Mercy, forgive him, make honorable his reception, and expand his entry. And to bring blessing to his family and offspring, and to inspire us, and his brothers the Dawah carriers, and his family and relatives, with patience and good solace. Indeed, the eyes weep and the hearts grieve and we are in sorrow for losing you, O our uncle Ibrahim, but say nothing but what satisfies Our Lord:

[إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ]

“Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.” [Al-Baqarah: 156].

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

(Translated)