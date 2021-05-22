End the Collusion of the Muslim Rulers with the Occupiers of Al-Quds

Hizb ut Tahrir in Britain will demonstrate against the continued absence of action to defend the Blessed Land of Palestine, and in particular the city and people of Bayt al-Maqdis (Al-Quds).

We have consistently said, and will continue to say, that the oppressive occupation of Palestine by the Zionist entity is only possible with the collusion of the Arab and Muslim regimes. Instead of using their massive military might to end the occupation, these hypocritical rulers have participated in staged conflicts to fabricate the myth of the occupier’s strength. They have signed contracts and cooperation treaties with the occupiers and they have even aided and allowed the colonialist aggressors to establish bases in our lands. In spite of such treachery the Islamic Ummah is capable and willing to end the oppression whenever its ugly head emerges.

Al-Quds is in the Blessed Land, with its Masjid Al-Aqsa, the first Qibla of the Muslims, and the place of the Prophet’s (saw) night journey.

[سُبْحَانَ الَّذِي أَسْرَى بِعَبْدِهِ لَيْلًا مِّنَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ إِلَى الْمَسْجِدِ الْأَقْصَى الَّذِي بَارَكْنَا حَوْلَهُ لِنُرِيَهُ مِنْ آيَاتِنَا إِنَّهُ هُوَ السَّمِيعُ الْبَصِيرُ]



“Glory to Allah Who did take His servant for a night journey from the Sacred Mosque (Masjidel Haram) to the Farthest Mosque (Masjid el Aqsa), whose precincts we did bless.” [TMQ 17:1]

As long as the regimes that the colonialists established exist, then the occupation and oppression will find support. Those who continue to make excuses for these ruler-agents of the colonialist West, and even argue against totally ending the occupation by the combined efforts of the surrounding Islamic armed forces, are increasingly being seen as out of touch academics who are at odds with the Ummah, whose tawakkul (reliance on Allah) and confidence in His victory are every day increasing.

Our demonstrations call upon all the Muslims to see the political and military reality for what it is; not bound by defeated and pessimistic slogans of the past. When Muslims have relied upon Allah and obeyed His command the Romans, Crusaders and Tatars were expelled from the Blessed Land.

Today only the traitorous rulers and their apologists prevent the whole Ummah from submitting to the command of Allah in obedience, establishing the Khilafah (Caliphate), unifying the Muslims lands and might, and ending the occupation and oppression once and for all.

In London, the demonstration will be at 2pm on Sunday 16th May on Whitechapel Road next to Altab Ali Park. In Birmingham, it will be at 2pm on the same day opposite the Pakistan Consulate, Bridge Street B1 2JS.

[وَاللَّهُ غَالِبٌ عَلَىٰ أَمْرِهِ وَلَٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ النَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ]

“And Allah is predominant over His affair, but most of the people do not know.” [TMQ 12:21]

Yahya Nisbet

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Britain

Press Release

30 Ramadan 1442 – Wednesday, 12th May 2021

No: AH / 15 1442