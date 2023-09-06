Electricity is Public Property in Islam

Electricity bills are so high in Pakistan that some have been driven to suicide.

Comment:

After the privatization of the electricity sector, bills are high to ensure profits for the private companies. The bills include capacity charges that are paid to the companies, even when they are not producing electricity.

Electricity bills are also high because the government includes taxes. The lion’s share of taxation is used to pay interest (riba) on debt.

There is a solution to the electricity crisis in Islam.

Electricity is used to power machinery. It provides energy for motors and engines in industry. It falls under the description of “fire” in the Prophetic Sunnah.

The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,‏

«الْمُسْلِمُونَ شُرَكَاءُ فِي ثَلاَثٍ فِي الْمَاءِ وَالْكَلإِ وَالنَّار»

“Muslims are co-owners in three things, water, pasture and fire.” [Abu Dawud]

The Messenger of Allah (saw) said, «ثَلاَثٌ لاَ يُمْنَعْنَ الْمَاءُ وَالْكَلأُ وَالنَّارُ»‏

“Three things are not forbidden to people: water, pasture and fire.” [Ibn Majah]

“Fire” includes all that is indicated by it in terms of energy. It includes energy derived from the burning of oil, gas, coal or electricity. All of these are categorized under public property. It is haraam for a private person, or company, or state, to take ownership of them.

Such electricity resources are public properties supervised by the Khilafah (Caliphate) state. Any revenues generated from these are to be disbursed to the Khilafah’s citizens, after deduction of costs.

In addition, interest (riba) is forbidden in Islam.

It is time that we live by Islam at the level of state and society. It is the Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood that will implement Islam, for goodness in this Dunya and the Aakhira.

Musab Umair – Wilayah Pakistan