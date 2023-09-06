Arrest of Engineer Bashir Ahmed by the Military in Al-Qadarif for his Outspokenness of the Truth

A military force arrested Engineer Bashir Ahmed, a member of Hizb ut-Tahrir, from his home in the city of Al-Qadarif (Gaderif) on Friday, September 1, 2023, without providing any reasons for his detention. As of the writing of this statement, Bashir remains in custody.

Engineer Bashir is an Imam and Khateeb at Al-Matamir Mosque. His Khutab (masjid talks) have been characterized by speaking truthfully and educating people on how to achieve true revival based on Islam, citing Quranic verses, Hadith, and the life of the beloved Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him. However, as is the custom of hypocrites, criticsand those who serve the oppressive regimes, they were displeased with the truth and his commitment to it. This was especially evident when they saw the congregation supporting him and insisting on attending Juma’a prayers led by Imam Bashir. They attempted to replace him, but the mosque committee found no justification for removing him from the role of leading Juma’a prayers. On the previous Friday, Imam Bashir spoke openly and directly about Jihad, what it is, and when it is legitimate. This did not sit well with the hypocrites who mislead people into believing that the ongoing war in Sudan is a Jihad in the path of Allah, which it is not. Even Burhan, the leader of Sudan’s government and head of the military, did not refer to their war against Rapid Support Forces as Jihad but rather termed it as an absurd war. It serves the interests of the colonizing kufar, not the cause of Islam and its State.

We, in Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan, warn those who have arrested Bashir of the danger of their actions, which fall under the category of preventing people from the path of Allah:

[الَّذِينَ يَسْتَحِبُّونَ الْحَيَاةَ الدُّنْيَا عَلَى الْآخِرَةِ وَيَصُدُّونَ عَن سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ وَيَبْغُونَهَا عِوَجًا أُولَٰئِكَ فِي ضَلَالٍ بَعِيدٍ]

“The ones who prefer the worldly life over the Hereafter and avert [people] from the way of Allah, seeking to make it (seem) deviant. Those are in extreme error.” [Ibrahim:3].

We hold them fully responsible for his life and demand his immediate release. We emphasize that arrests and attempts to silence us will only strengthen our determination to speak the truth, act upon it, and remain steadfast until Allah removes the evil of tyrannical rule and bestows upon us the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

18 Safar 1445 – Sunday 3rd September 2023

No: HTS 1445 / 03

(Translated)