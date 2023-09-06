“They do not observe toward a believer any pact of kinship or covenant of protection. And it is they who are the transgressors.” [Surat At-Tawba:10]

[لَا يَرْقُبُونَ فِي مُؤْمِنٍ إِلّاً وَلَا ذِمَّةً وَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْمُعْتَدُونَ]

The city of Kirkuk has witnessed widespread chaos for over a week, with violent clashes erupting between Kurdish protesters and security forces. This unrest was sparked by the Iraqi Prime Minister’s call to hand over control of the Kirkuk Operations Command headquarters, which had been held by the Kurdistan Democratic Party since the events of October 16, 2017. In response, crowds gathered and staged a sit-in outside the Joint Operations Command headquarters to express their refusal to hand over the headquarters. They also blocked the main road connecting Kirkuk and Erbil.On Saturday, September 2, 2023, pro-Kurdistan Democratic Party protests took place in the city, demanding an end to road blockades and the return of the Kurdistan Democratic Party to its headquarters. This led to confrontations between Kurdish protesters, the police, and the Popular Mobilization Forces, including gunfire. Police sources in the city reported that the number of casualties had risen to 4 civilians killed and 15 others injured. As a result, the Prime Minister imposed a curfew in the city to prevent further escalation of violence.

On Sunday, September 3, 2023, the Federal Supreme Court decided to suspend the handover proceedings and issued a provincial order against the Prime Minister, in addition to his official position, and against the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, in addition to his official position. It’s worth noting that the provincial order is not the same as the original decision; it is limited to provisional and temporary measures.

Observers of these events can clearly see the fragility and weakness of the Iraqi government, as well as its loss of control over the streets and armed factions. This was evident in the statements made by the Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, who called on all parties to refrain from any threats or use of force in Kirkuk. The Sudanese Prime Minister also backtracked on his decision, and protesters threatened the Prime Minister, stating that they would not hand over the headquarters and were prepared to set Kirkuk on fire if necessary.

To the Muslims in Iraq: The occupying Kafir (infidel) has succeeded in tearing Iraq apart by imposing its federal system and dividing the Iraqi people into Shiites, Sunnis, and Kurds. They continue to work tirelessly to make this division a popular decision rather than a political one, through sectarian and ethnic strife.

Kirkuk is a ticking time bomb and a card in the hands of the American occupier that can be used to fuel conflict or manipulate Kurdish public opinion to pressure the federal government in Baghdad due to its economic importance. Kirkuk contains more than two hundred and forty oil wells, and this decision seems to be a result of pressure on the government coinciding with American movements in the region. It does not serve the interests of the Iraqi government, and the beneficiary is the Kurdistan Democratic Party as the local elections approach.

O Muslims: How long will you remain fuel for discord and the schemes of your enemies? Just yesterday, the Kafir colonizer tore your Khilafah (Caliphate) into fifty-nine states, setting artificial boundaries among them and making these states fight amongst themselves. Today, a more sinister plan is imposed upon you, tearing countries apart on sectarian, national, and ethnic grounds, preparing nations for this criminal scheme to become permanent. Isn’t it time for you to awaken from your negligence and remove the humiliation from your necks? Isn’t it time for you to proclaim your Islamic identity and reject sectarianism, nationalism, and ethnicity? Isn’t it time for you to offer noble sacrifices to the Nusrah (victory) your Islam, instead of offering significant and cheap sacrifices to serve the projects of your enemy?

We call upon you, O Muslims, to work diligently to bring Islam back into the arena of life, to enforce the Shariah of Allah, and to honor both this world and the Hereafter. Know that Allah, the Almighty, did not create us in vain, and He has commanded us with this matter in which our dignity and elevation lie. As Allah Almighty says:

[لَقَدْ أَنزَلْنَا إِلَيْكُمْ كِتَاباً فِيهِ ذِكْرُكُمْ أَفَلَا تَعْقِلُونَ]

“We have certainly sent down to you a Book in which is your mention. Then will you not reason?” [Surat Al-Anbiya:10].

And this remembrance, and this honor, can only be achieved through faith in Allah, the implementation of Quran, the rejection of tyrants, and the abandonment of their constitution, As Allah Almighty says:

[أَلَمْ تَرَ إِلَى الَّذِينَ يَزْعُمُونَ أَنَّهُمْ آمَنُوا بِمَا أُنزِلَ إِلَيْكَ وَمَا أُنزِلَ مِن قَبْلِكَ يُرِيدُونَ أَن يَتَحَاكَمُوا إِلَى الطَّاغُوتِ وَقَدْ أُمِرُوا أَن يَكْفُرُوا بِهِ وَيُرِيدُ الشَّيْطَانُ أَن يُضِلَّهُمْ ضَلَالاً بَعِيداً]

“Have you not seen those who claim to have believed in what was revealed to you, [O Muhammad], and what was revealed before you? They wish to refer legislation to Taghut, while they were commanded to reject it; and Satan wishes to lead them far astray.” [Surat An-Nisa:60].

