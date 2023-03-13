Denmark Sells “Human Rights” and Gives a Green Light to India’s “Tradewashing”

From 26 February to 1 March 2023, the Danish crown prince couple visited India together with Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and a business delegation including 38 companies. Here they met with the criminal Modi to increase cooperation between Denmark and the Indian Regime.

Comment:

February 27, 2002… This date may not mean much to many, but Muslims in Gujarat will never forget it. It was on this day 21 years ago that the massacre in the Indian state took place.

Here, almost 2,000 Muslim men, women and children were subjected to murder, mass rape and burnt alive.

Narendra Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and the current Prime Minister of India, also known as the “Butcher of Gujarat”, is primarily responsible for not only turning a blind eye while a mob of hateful Hindus committed these crimes against the Muslims. Narendra Modi is also responsible for leading a direct anti-Muslim policy, which is also responsible today for the ever-growing hatred of Islam and abuses committed against Muslims in the country.

But despite the fact that the Danish government claims to hold so-called “human rights” in high regard, this has not stopped it from sending a high-profile delegation to India to strengthen economic relations.

From 26 February to 1 March 2023, the Danish crown prince couple visited India together with Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and a business delegation that included 38 companies. Here they met with the criminal Modi to increase cooperation with this tyrant. The Official Denmark thus chose the anniversary of the massacre in Gujarat to visit the main person responsible for this massacre.

All this, while the government of India continues to fight Islam with methods reminiscent of the Spanish Inquisition, the Soviet Union and the terrorist state of ”Israel”, and political representatives continue to call for violence against Muslims, to the extent that its extreme followers have attacked Muslims even in Britain.

Muslims are labeled as terrorists in India, while the real extremists in the area are Hindutva nationalists. Together with the government, this group incites the population against the Muslims. These anti-Muslim extremists form the primary backbench for Modi’s BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).

Although Modi clearly has blood on his hands, as his guilt has previously been proven through international investigations, Western states still praise him for his economic “success” in the country and expand their cooperation with India. The West’s so-called principles of human rights evaporate like dew before the morning sun when economic interests are at stake.

Western media and politicians were quick to accuse Qatar of “sportswashing” in connection with the World Cup in football. But the Western elites have no problem with India “trade washing” its past of mass murder and its brutal treatment of Muslims today. Because the truth is that human life really doesn’t matter to capitalist states and corporations when it comes to profit.

Pragmatism in politics, especially for self-interest, will inevitably lead to double standards and hypocrisy. The examples of this in Danish politics are unending.

Unfortunately, it is not only the West that turns a blind eye to India’s bloody past and present.

Both by supplying India with Muslim resources such as oil, gas and coal as well as trade agreements with the country, the rulers of Muslim countries support India’s rule, as these states are just as capitalist as the West. Therefore, they are also complicit in allowing Modi to continue the atrocities.

The ongoing developments of Hindu fascism in India, corruption in Pakistan reaching new heights and the criminal rule in Bangladesh clearly show how the region which gained its false independence in 1947 continues to sink into ever deeper misery.

Pakistan’s government maintains that it considers the abuses against Muslims in India to be a domestic matter in which it will not be involved, while the Hindu government has given wide powers to the police, who kill, torture, and imprison Muslims on a daily basis.

But the government in Pakistan has no problem inciting a nationalist conflict with their Muslim neighbor Afghanistan.

The Pakistani regime will even make war on its own population, when ordered by the US, but prefers normalization and increased trade with the criminal Hindu rule, rather than supporting the Muslims of India and liberating occupied Kashmir.

Islam’s solution to this state of affairs is for the Muslims to work for the re-establishment of the Islamic state, the Khilafah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood, which will remove the corrupt rulers, and with jihad i.e. military force, liberate the occupied territories and come to the rescue of the oppressed, just as this Ummah has done in the Indian Subcontinent in the past.

The Muslim population in the area is known for their willingness to sacrifice and their great love for Islam, its Sharia and Khilafah; and the Indian Subcontinent will, with the help of Allah, again come under the righteous rule of Islam.

Huseyin Korkmaz