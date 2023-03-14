The Danish State is Complicit in the Oppression of China’s Muslims

Several Danish media have reported that the large Danish brewing company, Carlsberg, has taken part in the violent repression of the Uighur Muslims in China.

Carlsberg’s Chinese subsidiary has five breweries in China’s Muslim Xinjiang province (East Turkestan) and accounts for 85% of all beer sales. They are also the official sponsor of a beer festival used by the Chinese regime to monitor and oppress the Uyghurs.

The Chinese government has, among other things, used detention, forced sterilization, mass surveillance, rape and forced Muslims to drink alcohol, even during the holy month of Ramadan. All this, only because they profess Islam.

Carlsberg is not just a Danish company, but is regarded as a traditional economic flagship for Denmark and an international business success.

Furthermore, there is an incredibly close relationship between the lobby organization Danish Breweries and the political elite in Denmark, including government parties. A relationship that has been uncovered as institutionalized corruption.

The news about Carlsberg’s direct involvement in forced drinking and the brutal suppression of Muslims should of course call for political reactions, if there was even an iota of sincerity in official Denmark’s concern for so-called “human rights”.

But once again a Danish government proves that this is not the case, especially not when it is Muslims who are exposed to the crimes and when financial interests are at stake.

This comes after previous revelations of how some of Denmark’s largest solar cell companies get their solar cells manufactured using forced labor performed by Uyghurs interned in forced labor camps by the Chinese regime.

These inhuman measures have been extremely profitable for large Danish companies, and they have taken place with the approval of the Danish state, which is thus directly complicit in the oppression of the Uyghurs.

We, in Hizb ut Tahrir, consider the cooperation with the Chinese regime on the oppression of the Uyghurs as open hostility towards the world’s Muslims and just another way in which the Danish state fights Islam.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Denmark

Press Release

19 Sha’aban 1443 – Saturday, 11th March 2023

No: 05 / 1444