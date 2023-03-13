Launching the French Website of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir is pleased to announce the launch of its website in French, which will serve as a portal for French-speaking individuals to view media content covering the efforts exerted in the project of establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) based upon the method of Prophethood.

This blessed launch Insha’Allah is a fruit of the unceasing efforts made by Hizb ut Tahrir and its members to increase communication with people in order to reach as many individuals/ followers of the Islamic Ummah as possible, wherever they may be.

The project of establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) based upon the method of Prophethood is advancing more determinedly and fiercely.

The Khilafah’s collapse and the pride it held for the entire Islamic Ummah are mourned, while the importance of properly understanding Islam and its system of governance is becoming more and more of a concern among the Ummah’s youth.

Here comes the role of the media backdrop, which conveys the message of Islam as a vital issue, must obtain insight into grasping the specifics of the Islamic system, what it means to reestablish the Khilafah, and how the method of the Prophethood is used to establish and govern it.

For this reason, we urge all genuine media professionals in their pursuit to reestablish the Khilafah based upon the method of the Prophethood, specifically the French-speaking media professionals, to review the materials posted on the French language website of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir. Asking Allah to inspire them with the best of their affairs and to derive from it what complements the work for the sake of reestablishing the Khilafah.

We launch the French language website of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir with Allah’s blessing and pray to Him to guide us to what He loves and is pleased with.

Allah (swt) says,

(وَيَوْمَ نَبْعَثُ فِي كُلِّ أُمَّةٍ شَهِيداً عَلَيْهِم مِّنْ أَنفُسِهِمْ وَجِئْنَا بِكَ شَهِيداً عَلَى هَؤُلاء وَنَزَّلْنَا عَلَيْكَ الْكِتَابَ تِبْيَاناً لِّكُلِّ شَيْءٍ وَهُدًى وَرَحْمَةً وَبُشْرَى لِلْمُسْلِمِينَ)

“And [mention] the Day when We will resurrect among every nation a witness over them from themselves. And We will bring you, [O Muhammad], as a witness over your nation. And We have sent down to you the Book as clarification for all things and as guidance and mercy and good tidings for the Muslims.” [TMQ An-Nahl: 89].

Website Link: https://www.hizb-ut-tahrir.info/fr/

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

18 Sha’aban 1444 – Friday, 10th march 2023

No: AH / 021 1444

(Translated)