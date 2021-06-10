Demonstrations in Kenya Demanding the Mobilization of the Armies to Liberate Palestine!!

In the light of the atmosphere in The Blessed Land of Palestine from continuous assaults by the usurping Jewish entity against the blessed Masjid Al Aqsa as well as the continuous siege and bombardment of the Gaza Strip that has been going on for 15 years.

Hizb ut Tahrir / Kenya organized a series of stands and activities reminding the Muslims of the value of the blessed Aqsa Mosque and demanded from the armies of this Ummah to mobilize in support and for the liberation of the Muslims in the Blessed Land – Palestine from the filth of the Jews. Hundreds of Muslims attended these stands showing their adherence and advocacy.

Sunday, 18 Shawwal 1442 AH – 30 May 2021 CE