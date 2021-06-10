Palestine: Obituary of a Da’wah Carrier from the First Generation of Hizb ut Tahrir

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance], and they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration.” [Al-Ahzaab: 23]

[مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ يَنْتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلًا]

Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land of Palestine mourns one of the first generation, the Da’wah carrier and one of the notable dignitaries:

Al-Hajj Saleem Othman Al-Rajbi (Abu Hisham)

Who departed to the mercy of Allah (swt) this morning, at the age over 90 years old, which he spent in the obedience to Allah and carrying the Da’wah to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) state on the method of the Prophethood.

Al-Hajj Saleem (Rahimahullah) joined Hizb ut Tahrir with Sheikh Taqiudeen An-Nabhani in the 1950’s, and carried the Da’wah and the concern of the Ummah throughout the past decades. He was a gentle-hearted man whose heart beat with passion and tears flowed whenever the Khilafah was mentioned or the banner of Al-Okab was raised, yearning for the dignity of Muslims and their return to their former glory.

Allah Almighty has willed that Al-Hajj Saleem and his companions from the first generation leave without realizing the establishment of the Khilafah, so we ask Allah to compensate them in the Hereafter with a double reward and make them settle in settle the highest level of Jannah al-Firdaus and to reward him on behalf of us, and the Muslims the best reward.

To Allah (swt) belongs what He gave and to Allah (swt) what He took, everything with Him is set for a specified term, Ina Lilah Wa Ina Ilaihi Raji’oon “To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return”.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in The Blessed Land of Palestine

Press Release

22 Shawwal 1442 – Friday, 4th June 2021

No: BN/S 144 / 17

(Translated)