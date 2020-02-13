Demanding Honesty from the US through Peace Talks is similar to Appealing Ice from Fire!

In a message reflecting their official stance, the Taliban said that they have decently carried out their entire obligations during the peace talks, but it is the US which has been repeatedly delaying the talks by proposing new ‘demands, concerns and excuses’. The spokesman for the group has hitherto said in response to the US Secretary of State’s comments, “Mr. Pompeo should not shift the blame.”

The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan considers the following points important to be notified concerning the prolongation of the peace talks:

First, the US is trying to postpone the signing of the peace agreement under various pretexts in order to allow the Trump Team to manipulate it as a political propaganda in the upcoming 2020 elections. Such as Trump happened to use the killing of ‘Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’, ‘Qasem Soleimani’ and declaration of ‘Deal of the Century’ to garner support of the US public opinion in the forthcoming elections.

Second, the US and the Taliban carry two totally different views on the peace agreement. As Muslims always treat the commitments and pledges as crucially vital Islamic value; therefore, the Taliban are thinking of a genuine agreement and reconciliation with the US. However, the US regards the treaties and agreements as opportunity and means of deception because the US policy is based on deception, duplicity and violation of treaties, especially when it comes to negotiating with states and groups. In such a context, bearing honesty and commitment to vows carry no meaning. So it is not a surprisingly coincidence that the US government has gained the title of the world’s most violator of the treaties. Given the recent US stance on how the peace talks are moving, one would apparently perceive that the US is not looking for a real peace in Afghanistan but is seeking to conspire against the Taliban movement.

Third, the peace talks seem to be a short-term political tactic by means of which the US wants to seek the opportunity to conceal its defeat in Afghanistan. The US is well aware that the Taliban’s patience on the battlefield and their reluctance to fight against the US is enormously harmful for the Taliban. Therefore, the US has pushed the Taliban into the arena of politics, diplomacy and negotiations where the US itself appears to have been dominating the process as it sometimes declares the talks ‘failed’ while returns back to the negotiating table and determines new conditions such as ‘ceasefire’ and so forth.

Fourth, the Taliban should immediately stop and abandon the peace talks instead of trusting the US and promoting the talks because the Taliban’s constant struggle and resistance against the US occupation on the battlefield will truly secure them a great victory, as it’s the only ground the US realizes it won’t overcome. Because there is much evidence of US political, economic and military failure in the world and in the region, especially in Afghanistan. So, the Taliban should not be deceived by the American diplomacy through the so-called false peace talks, but instead they should keep fighting against the occupation to teach them a lesson.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan

Tuesday, 17th Jumada II 1441 AH

11/02/2020 CE

Ref.: Afg. 1441 / 07