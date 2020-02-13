We were One Nation, But Nationalism has Turned Us into Pieces

Joe Biden, the former US Vice President and current Democratic Party presidential candidate has stated in one of his electoral debates, “I was always against the nation building theory in Afghanistan. The only thing we need to do in that region is to fight terrorism… there’s no possibility for uniting that country, it’s impossible to see Afghanistan as a united country.”

The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Afghanistan condemns these statements with the strongest of words and declares that the people of this land have always been united against the colonial plans. Contrarily, this nation building and any means initiated through the nationalism theory has always been the cause of the division and disunity. Joe Biden speaks of this fealty and non useful theory as means of unity at a time, where this theory – nationalism – has not only divided the Muslim Ummah but also has resulted in Ummah’s loss of its greatest shield, i.e. the Khilafah, and being divided into many small pieces.

In fact, Joe Biden speaks of a theory that has not been even useful to its originators. Because it is not nationalism that has brought the American States together, rather it is the fear of the others as presumed enemies that has brought them together. Therefore, in the last few decades the United States has introduced Islam as a threat to its people and therefore, she carries its war against Islam under the pretense of fighting terrorism, in order to bring all of its states orbiting around its center. Otherwise, the United States will disintegrate into fifty states in a matter of no time.

The West has, for long, been busy in dividing us into many small pieces and that’s why they routinely come up with new plans for our further division. However, the Muslim people of Afghanistan has always nullified their such evil plans.

Muslims have never, and will never orbit around any solution that is not founded upon Islamic ideology. Thus, projects such as Nations and Nation State Building has always failed amongst the Muslims and are prone to further failures. Therefore, the only solution that can bring the Muslims together and bring back their lost dignity is Islam and the theory of Muslim Ummah. The Muslims can only do so if they reestablish the Khilafah State (Caliphate) and return to their glorious days ahead.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan

Tuesday, 17th Jumada II 1441 AH

11/02/2020 CE

Ref.: Afg. 1441 / 06