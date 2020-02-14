23 Years of Imprisonment for the words: “My Lord is Allah!”

February 2020, Central District Military Court of Yekaterinburg sentenced Eduard Nizamov, accused of organizing Hizb ut Tahrir’s activities in Russia, to 23 years of imprisonment in a maximum security penal colony. Brother was accused under several articles of the Russian criminal code: “organizing the activities of a terrorist organization” (part 1 of article 205.5), “supporting terrorist activity” (part 1 of article 205.1) and “violent seizure of power” (article 278). Also, the Russian media repeatedly called Nizamov as the head of the Russian wing of the party. In 2005 Edward already was convicted of participating in the activities of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, but that time the islamic call was not oppressed in the framework of the “fight against terrorism”, so he was sentenced only to two years of probation under part 2 of art. 282.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (participation in the activities of an extremist organization).

Speaking his ‘last words’ in the trial Nizamov spoke about Islam, the persecution of Muslims in Russia, anti-Islamic politics and legislation of Russia, as well as anti-Islamic propaganda of the official media. He mentioned that the natural consequence of such a state policy is the appearance of Islamophobia in Russian society, and the state consciously and purposefully creates a negative image of Islam and Muslims in society in order to justify its anti-Islamic policy and repressions against Muslims.

Eduard also spoke about his life, about how he consciously came to the observance of Islam, how religion helped to him in difficult situations in life. He argued that the Quran is the only true and stable source of laws that has remained unshakable for more than 14 centuries. As a reverse example of mutable laws invented by man he mentioned Russian legislation, which is rapidly changing, including tightening, that creates a paradoxical situation in which a Muslim, no matter how he tries to adapt to these laws, remains a “criminal” in the eyes of Russian repressive machine. Eduard rejected all the charges against him, emphasizing that there was nothing criminal in his actions, after which he brought a counter-charge against those who are slandering Islam and imprison Muslims for their faith.

The charge of terrorism against the Islamic call carriers is nothing more than an admission of one’s weakness in front of the truth and those whose only weapon is the word. There is no doubt that the lies of the Russian Special Services against Hizb ut Tahrir members will become apparent and all those who are involved in the imprisoning Muslims for their faith in Allah Almighty will have to be held accountable for their crimes.

Allah Almighty said:

إِنَّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا يُنفِقُونَ أَمْوَالَهُمْ لِيَصُدُّوا عَن سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ فَسَيُنفِقُونَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ عَلَيْهِمْ حَسْرَةً ثُمَّ يُغْلَبُونَ وَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا إِلَى جَهَنَّمَ يُحْشَرُونَ

“Indeed, those who disbelieve spend their wealth to avert [people] from the way of Allah . So they will spend it; then it will be for them a [source of] regret; then they will be overcome. And those who have disbelieved – unto Hell they will be gathered” [8:36]

