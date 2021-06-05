Delegations in London Visit the Muslim Diplomatic Missions to Account the Governments for their Tacit Support for the Zionist Occupation of Palestine

Hizb ut Tahrir / Britain sent delegations to the diplomatic missions of Muslim countries who have until now neglected to take serious action to end the occupation of Palestine. The delegations visited the London embassies and High Commissions of Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Pakistan and Bangladesh to remind them of their responsibility to the Ummah and their duty to Allah (swt).

The message delivered highlighted how far out of touch the regimes are with the rest of the people, who have demanded decisive action, including the mobilisation of military resources, to protect the Palestinian people, their properties, and the blessed land itself.

The delegates also attempted to engage those present in discussion about the Zionist occupation’s lack of real strength; and that its main protection is the refusal of the neighbouring countries to act against the colonialists’ interests.

The delegations made three specific demands:

1) The governments in the Muslim world must deploy all available resources, including the military, with immediate effect and be willing to use them to end the oppression and liberate Palestine. Such an act would strike fear into the heart of the Zionist occupation of Palestine to such an extent that many of the occupiers would in all likelihood fly back to their countries of origin like the US, UK or Europe.

2) The governments in the Muslim world must sever all ties they have with the Zionist entity to ensure that there is no normalisation with an entity that has no legitimacy – and which has been responsible for so many deaths and so much oppression and devastation. Such relations are a form of assistance to the occupiers, so any regime that maintains them is considered as aiding the occupation of Palestine until they cut ties with the occupiers.

3) The governments in the Muslim world must reject any plans or solutions from the so-called ‘international community’ or the UN regarding al-Aqsa and Palestine. The UN legitimised the occupation of Palestine in 1948 and has done nothing useful to redress the problem. The strongest powers in the Security Council created and have sustained the occupation since then.

Finally, the delegation issued the reminder that the Muslim Ummah is an Ummah that is willing to be led by sincerity to Allah, His Messenger (saw) and the Believers, with the firm belief that Allah Alone is the Disposer of all affairs. He is the One Who Provides (Ar-Razzaq) and the One Who Protects (Al-Hafiz). We are the Ummah of Muhammad (saw) and are willing to sacrifice all for the sake of al-Masjid al-Aqsa and its Blessed surroundings.

[وَاللّهُ غَالِبٌ عَلَى أَمْرِهِ وَلَـكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ النَّاسِ لاَ يَعْلَمُونَ]

“And Allah is predominant over His affair, but most of the people do not know.” [Yousuf: 21]

Yahya Nisbet

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Britain

Press Release

15 Shawwal 1442 – Thursday, 27th May 2021

No: AH / 18 1442