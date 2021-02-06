Deeply Oppressed Indian Farmers Are Sad Reminders of the Need for Khilafah in Pakistan, to Resume Islam’s Caring Guardianship of the Region

Since India’s Lok Sabha passed three farm laws that grant unfair advantages to corporate farming over the smaller farmers on 17 September 2020, India has been shaken by protesting impoverished farmers. This sad state of affairs is the bitter fruit of the man-made law of the world’s biggest democracy. However, the Indian Subcontinent, under Islam and its superior agricultural laws, had a 23% share of the world economy, peaking at 27% in the time of Aurungzeb Alamgir.

Today, it is Islam alone that can grant much needed relief to India’s long suffering farmers, who are being driven to suicide by laws that are crushing them to make way for corporate farming. The agricultural laws of Islam link ownership of agricultural land with its cultivation, bringing abundant opportunities to those with little means, for good earning. The owner of an agriculture land either has to cultivate his land himself, or the land is given to others to cultivate. The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«مَنْ كَانَتْ لَهُ أَرْضٌ فَلْيَزْرَعْهَا أَوْ لِيَمْنَحْهَا أَخَاهُ»

“Whosoever has land, let him plant upon it or grant it to his brother.” (Bukhari).

Islam forbids the hiring of agricultural land. It was also soundly narrated that:

«نَهَى رَسُولُ اللَّهِ ﷺ أَنْ يُؤْخَذَ لِلْأَرْضِ أَجْرٌ أَوْ حَظٌّ»

“The Messenger of Allah (saw) forbade a rent or a share to be taken for the land” (Muslim).

Furthermore, Islam allows a man to become an owner of a land not owned by anyone. Bukhari related from ‘Aisha (ra) that the Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«مَنْ أَعْمَرَ أَرْضًا لَيْسَتْ لأَحَدٍ فَهْوَ أَحَقُّ»

“Whosoever cultivated a land that is not owned by anybody he is more deserving of it.” (Bukhari)

In addition, Islam forbids any taxation upon agricultural inputs, which lowers the prices of seeds, pesticides and chemical fertilizers. Islam declares the energy sector as public property, so farmers receive electricity and fuel at affordable prices.

O Muslims of Pakistan!

We are the progeny of the rightful guardians of the Indian Subcontinent and it is upon us to resume our correct status, accepting nothing less than that. The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«عِصَابَتَانِ مِنْ أُمَّتِي أَحْرَزَهُمَا اللَّهُ مِنْ النَّارِ عِصَابَةٌ تَغْزُو الْهِنْدَ وَعِصَابَةٌ تَكُونُ مَعَ عِيسَى ابْنِ مَرْيَمَ عَلَيْهِمَا السَّلَام»

“Two groups of my Ummah Allah has protected from the Hellfire: a group that will open India and a group that will be with ‘Isa ibnu Maryam.” (Ahmad, An-Nisa’i)

This blessed speech of the Messenger of Allah (swt), which is nothing but Revelation inspired by Allah (swt), is not glad tidings for us about the future of our region alone. This blessed Hadith is also news (khabar) for us to act upon, for it is the collective duty of the Islamic Ummah to open the whole of al-Hind to Islam. However, the honor of Ghazwa e-Hind (Opening of al-Hind) can never be achieved under the current visionless rulers of Pakistan, because they have submitted to the US plan of allowing the Hindu State to rise as the undeserving regional hegemon, by restraining us and our powerful armed forces. It is upon us all to establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, for the resumption of the caring guardianship of all the region’s inhabitants, regardless of religion, language or ethnicity.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

22 Jumada II 1422 – Thursday, 4th Febraury 2021

No: 17-1422