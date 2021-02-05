Covered with Shame and Disgrace, the Rulers of Sudan Agree with the Jewish Entity on Intelligence and Security Cooperation to Fight Islam

The Minister of Intelligence in the Jewish entity, Eli Cohen, met with Chairman of the Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Minister of Defense Yassin Ibrahim, and Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, and it was agreed, as revealed by the Jewish media but the Sudanese media was quiet about, on intelligence and security cooperation in the near future, to curb terrorist organizations and activities according to Asharq Al-Awsat Newspaper, Issue No. 15402, dated Thursday 28/1/2021.

It is shameful for a country to agree with its usurping enemy of its land and sanctities, on intelligence and security cooperation, to fight the organizations that work to purify Palestine from the impurity of Jews. As for fighting terrorism, it means fighting Islam as a system of life. This is what the Western powers and their agents are fighting in Muslim countries in the name of the war on terror. What shame did the rulers of Sudan covered themselves with, and what shame did they inflict on their people by doing this ugly act?!

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, and with us all sincere sons of this Ummah, we strongly reject the treason pact to be signed with the Jewish entity and affirm the following:

First: The Muslim people of Sudan will not accept such betrayals, which explains why the official government media kept silent about this ominous meeting.

Second: The official action that must be taken towards this monstrous Jewish entity is to take an actual state of war with it, not normalization and betrayal agreements to Allah, His Messenger and the believers.

Third: The soon up-coming Khilafah (Caliphate) State, Allah willing, will work to liberate Palestine from the Jews, and all occupied Muslim lands, and it will hold all the traitors and the normalizing parties accountable for their betrayal of Allah, His Messenger and the believers.

Fourth: No matter what the disbelieving Western colonial agents ratify from agreements with this monstrous entity, it will only increase them in the eyes of the Ummah, in debasement and humiliation, and misery and anger from Allah (swt), in the Dunya, and torment in the Hereafter if they do not repent and turn back from their betrayal, and expiate their sins by giving support to Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the second Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of prophethood that will uproot this malevolent entity, and restore the Blessed Land back to the embrace of Islam, like in the saying of the Beloved (saw):

«لَتُقَاتِلُنَّ الْيَهُودَ، فَلَتَقْتُلُنَّهُمْ حَتَّى يَقُولَ الْحَجَرُ: يَا مُسْلِمُ هَذَا يَهُودِيٌّ فَتَعَالَ فَاقْتُلْهُ»

“You will fight against the Jews and you will kill them until even a stone would say: Come here, Muslim, there is a Jew (hiding himself behind me); kill him”.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

15 Jumada II 1442 – Thursday, 28 January 2021

No: HTS 1442 / 45

(Translated)

