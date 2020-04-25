Congratulations On the Occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan

شَهْرُ رَمَضَانَ الَّذِي أُنزِلَ فِيهِ الْقُرْآنُ هُدًى لِّلنَّاسِ وَبَيِّنَاتٍ مِّنَ الْهُدَى وَالْفُرْقَانِ

“The month of Ramadan in which was revealed the Quran, a guidance for mankind and clear proofs for the guidance and the criterion [between right and wrong]” [Al-Baqarah: 185]

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia extends its greetings to the people of Al-Khadhra and the Islamic Ummah as a whole, for the blessed month of Ramadan; asking the Almighty that the coming of this month will be the arrival of good, victory and empowerment for Muslims.

The month of Ramadan in which the Qur’an was revealed, the month of obedience, triumphs and conquests, a month in which hope and work are renewed to restore the Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, a month in which resolve and determination are renewed to overthrow our rulers who disrupted the law of our Lord and mishandled our affairs, and they were more severe on us than the epidemic that afflicted us. They have constricted our living and our religion, so they closed our mosques, thus, there is no Tarawih prayers in them, no Friday and no congregational prayers!

O People in the Country of Al-Khadhra:

Take advantage of this holy month by increasing obedience, reading the Qur’an, supplication, charity, good deeds, carrying the Dawah, and enjoining the good and forbidding the evil, and ask Allah to remove from the Muslims the epidemic, the calamity and the high price, and enable Muslims to establish the Khilafah that establishes the Deen, protects the lands of the Muslims, preserves their blood, honor and money, unites their lands, and carries Islam as a message of goodness and guidance to the world, so Ramadan returns a month to raise the word of Truth (Al-Haq), imminent opening and victory.

وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ يَنْصُرُ مَنْ يَشَاءُ وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ * وَعْدَ اللَّهِ لَا يُخْلِفُ اللَّهُ وَعْدَهُ وَلَكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ النَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ

“And on that Day, the believers will rejoice. * With the victory of Allah. He gives victory to whom He wills, and He is the Exalted in Might, the Merciful. * [It is] the promise of Allah. Allah does not fail in His promise, but most of the people do not know.” [Ar-Rum: 4-6]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Thursday, 30th Sha’ban 1441 AH

23/04/2020 CE

Issue No.: 1441 / 32