Arresting a Member of Hizb ut Tahrir for a mere Online Conference proves that Hasina Government is Scared of the Call to the Armies to Remove her Regime and End the Colonialist Hegemony

The security force of the oppressive Hasina regime has arrested Tauhidur Rahman, activist of Hizb ut Tahrir, on Wednesday, 6th December 2023 on charges of being a speaker in an online political conference titled “Way Out – From the Clutches of Tyrant Hasina and Colonialist America” that was broadcasted from Al Waqiyah TV on 30th September 2023. As a speaker in that conference, Tauhidur fearlessly unveiled the conspiracy of the Hasina regime against the people of Bangladesh. He explained how the regime was endorsing American hegemony on our lands and selling off its interests by deceiving the people. He spoked clearly of Sheikh Hasina’s fake publicity stunt against America that how she had been vocal against American intervention in Bangladesh, whereas secretly negotiating with that Kafir Colonialist to remain in power through another so-called democratic election circus. This arrest happened at time when the government is trying to appease the colonialist hegemon US, and so they are suppressing and oppressing the da’wah carrier who are showing the way out of the domination of the Kafir Colonialists. They are chasing after those true politicians who are working to liberate Al-Aqsa and the blessed land of Palestine, which indicate that the government is partnering with and brother of Kafir US-UK-Zionist state. It is now clear that what Tauhidur exposed in the conference are true as it made the regime scared. Otherwise why were its security forces so desperate to arrest the speakers of the conference! We warn the Hasina regime that by arresting the sincere and truthful da’wah carrier of Hizb ut Tahrir it is earning nothing but the wrath of Allah Al-Qahhar. while it is failing to subdue Ummah’s deep aspiration to re-establish the ruling of Islam – the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State. We warn the Hasina government to come to sense of Allah’s punishment in this world and in the hereafter and immediately release our honorable brother Tauhidur:

[وَلَا تَحْسَبَنَّ اللَّهَ غَافِلًا عَمَّا يَعْمَلُ الظَّالِمُونَ إِنَّمَا يُؤَخِّرُهُمْ لِيَوْمٍ تَشْخَصُ فِيهِ الْأَبْصَارُ]

“And do not think that Allah is unaware of what the evildoers are doing: He but grants them respite until the Day when their eyes will stare in horror” [Ibrahim: 42].

The government must realize by now that Hizb ut Tahrir is on this earth for over seventy years with steadfastness whereas many of the tyrants and regimes that had oppressed the party are now vanished by the will of Allah. So, we affirm that the activists of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Bangladesh will not be deterred by arrests or prisons. Rather we will be more resolute by each passing day to overthrow Western hegemony, its ruling system, and its lowlife puppets until the righteous Khilafah is re-established. RasulAllah (saw) said,

«لَا تَزَالُ طَائِفَةٌ مِنْ أُمَّتِي قَائِمَةً بِأَمْرِ اللَّهِ لَا يَضُرُّهُمْ مَنْ خَذَلَهُمْ أَوْ خَالَفَهُمْ حَتَّى يَأْتِيَ أَمْرُ اللَّهِ وَهُمْ ظَاهِرُونَ عَلَى النَّاسِ»

“There will always be in my Ummah a Party (Taifa) who will remain upon the Haq, victorious, and will not be harmed by those who differ with them until the order of Allah comes.” (Abu Dawud, Ahmad).

O Officers in the Security Forces, we strongly urge you that it is your obligation as Muslims to take side with the call of Islam and protect the sovereignty of the people. Fear the evil consequences of oppression as our Prophet (saw) said, «الظلم ظلمات يوم القيامة» “Oppression will be a darkness on the Day of Resurrection”. Disobey the unjust orders of the government to harass, arrest, and torture the sincere activists of Hizb ut Tahrir and the Khilafah. Remember the words of our Rasul (saw):

«لا طاعة لمخلوق في معصية الله»

“There is no obedience to the creation if it is disobedience to Allah” [Ahmad].

Do not forget that Allah (swt) will hold you accountable for your actions in oppressing the people:

[إِنَّ الَّذِينَ فَتَنُوا الْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَالْمُؤْمِنَاتِ ثُمَّ لَمْ يَتُوبُوا فَلَهُمْ عَذَابُ جَهَنَّمَ وَلَهُمْ عَذَابُ الْحَرِيقِ]

“Verily, those who put into trial the believing men and believing women (by torturing them), and then do not turn in repentance, (to Allah), will have the torment of Hell, and they will have the punishment of the burning Fire” [Surah Al-Buruj: 10].

Many of you argue that you are bound to obey the command of your chiefs but that will not spare you from punishment as Allah (Subhana wa Ta’la) says

[وَقَالُوا رَبَّنَا إِنَّا أَطَعْنَا سَادَتَنَا وَكُبَرَاءَنَا فَأَضَلُّونَا السَّبِيلَا * رَبَّنَا آتِهِمْ ضِعْفَيْنِ مِنَ الْعَذَابِ وَالْعَنْهُمْ لَعْنًا كَبِيرًا]

“And they will say: Our Lord! Verily we obeyed our chiefs and our great ones, and they misled us from the (Right) Way” [Surah Al-Ahzab 33:67].

“The ˹misled˺ followers will cry, “If only we could have a second chance, we would disown them as they disowned us.” And so Allah will make them remorseful of their misdeeds. And they will never ˹be able to˺ leave the Fire” [Surah Al-Baqarah: 167].

O Sincere Officers in the Military! You know how the people of the country are crying out for liberation from this tyrant regime. Also you witness how the oppressors are arresting the sincere da’wah carriers like Tauhidur just only for his speech in favor of the sovereignty of the people. Tauhidur and his likes are doing their best from their positions as da’wah carriers. The Prophet (saw) said,

«مَنْ رَأَى مِنْكُمْ مُنْكَرًا فَلْيُغَيِّرْهُ بِيَدِهِ فَإِنْ لَمْ يَسْتَطِعْ فَبِلِسَانِهِ فَإِنْ لَمْ يَسْتَطِعْ فَبِقَلْبِهِ وَذَلِكَ أَضْعَفُ الْإِيمَانِ»

“Whosoever of you sees an evil, let him change it with his hand; and if he is not able to do so, then [let him change it] with his tongue; and if he is not able to do so, then with his heart – and that is the weakest of faith.” [Muslim].

Pay heed to our advice, O Officers! For civilians like us, we can only try to bring change with our tongues. But you have the material strength and capability to bring the change with your hand as you have the military power to remove oppression. So, take inspiration from the struggle and sacrifice from Tauhidur and come forward to remove the government’s oppression on the callers of Khilafah. Play the role of today’s Sa’d bin Muaz (ra) and give nusrah (authority) to Hizb ut Tahrir to bring end of the oppressive rule and reestablish the Khilafah Rashidah, which is a promise of our Prophet. RasulAllah (saw) said:

«تكون فيكم النبوة ما شاء اللّه أن تكون، ثم يرفعها إذا شاء أن يرفعها، تم تكون خلافة على منهاج النبوة، ثم تكون ما شاء اللّه أن تكون، ثم يرفعها إذا شاء أن يرفعها، ثم تكون ملكًا عاضًّا فتكون ما شاء اللّه أن تكون، ثم يرفعها إذا شاء أن يرفعها، ثم تكون ملكًا جبرية فتكون ما شاء اللّه أن تكون، ثم يرفعها إذا شاء أن يرفعها، ثم تكون خلافة على منهاج نبوة. ثم سكت»

“Prophethood will last with you as long as Allah wants it to last. Then there will be Khilafah according to the method of Prophethood, and it will last for as long as Allah wishes, then He will lift it if He wishes. Then there will be hereditary rule, and it will last for as long as Allah wishes, then He will lift it if He wishes. Then there will be an oppressive rule, and it will last for as long as Allah wishes, then He will lift it if He wishes. Then there will be Khilafah according to the method of Prophethood.” Then he (saw) fell silent.” (Narrated by Ahmad).

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Press Release

27 Jumada I 1445 – Monday, 11th December 2023

No: 11 / 1445