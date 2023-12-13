America Does Not Need a Veto to Stop the War in Sudan

The extraordinary summit of IGAD heads of state in Djibouti, convened to discuss ending the ongoing war in Sudan, ended with the same promises and repeated statements about the commitment of the warring parties to a ceasefire and resolving the conflict through political dialogue. The final statement of the exceptional IGAD summit on Sunday, December 10, 2023, mentioned that Burhan affirmed his unconditional commitment to a ceasefire and conflict resolution through political dialogue, according to what was reported by AlHurra correspondent.

It is evident that America is prolonging the duration of the war in Sudan through these theatrical acts, referred to as futile negotiations here and there. America does not need to use the veto to stop the war in Sudan, just as it was forced to do to continue the war in Gaza, despite the calls of all Security Council members to ceasefire in Gaza. The American war machine is operating, causing the deaths of thousands of children and women, and demolishing homes over the heads of its inhabitants, by the hands of Jewish soldiers in Gaza. We say that America does not need this veto in Sudan to stop the war because the fighters are moved by its agents, and the intermediaries are also its agents. Whether the futile negotiations are held in Jeddah, Cairo, Djibouti, or elsewhere, America alone has the decision to stop the war in Sudan when it wants, where it wants. The killing, rape, and displacement of worshipers, and the destruction and sabotage of the country do not concern it. As Allah, the Almighty, says:

[وَدُّوا مَا عَنِتُّمْ قَدْ بَدَتِ الْبَغْضَاءُ مِنْ أَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَمَا تُخْفِي صُدُورُهُمْ أَكْبَرُ قَدْ بَيَّنَّا لَكُمُ الْآيَاتِ إِن كُنتُمْ تَعْقِلُونَ]

“They wish you would have hardship. Hatred has already appeared from their mouths, and what their breasts conceal is greater. We have certainly made clear to you the signs, if you will use reason.” [Aali-Imran:118].

O people of Sudan, know that America is the greatest enemy of Muslims everywhere, and nothing good and prosperous comes from it. The solution is in your hands: the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger (saw). Make them the foundation of your life, establish your governance and policies based on them, and find solutions to your conflicts. This necessitates working with those who strive to revive the Islamic way of life by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, uniting the word of the Ummah, defeating the kuffar, and pleasing Rab al-Alameen. Therefore, let the workers act accordingly.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

27 Jumada I 1445 – Monday, 11th December 2023

