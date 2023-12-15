A Warning Before the Scam!

At a time when Gaza is being annihilated, its people being killed and being displaced at the hands of the Jewish entity, the occupier and usurper of the Blessed Land of Palestine, despite its repeated daily attacks on Lebanon, and killing dozens, in addition to the attacks on the Lebanese army some of which were killed or wounded! Instead of responding to it forcefully and opening all fronts between the borders of Lebanon and Palestine, we heard from the media, including Al-Hadath TV on 11/12/2023, information about what they said was an “imminent agreement” that would end the war on the Lebanese borders, and among its terms:

– The deployment of French forces on the border with the Lebanese army and the occupation’s agreement for “Hezbollah to maintain some joint monitoring sites” with these forces.

– ‘Israel’ stipulated that weapons south of the Litani be restricted to the Lebanese army, with an American guarantee that ‘Israel’ would not carry out any operation in south Lebanon.

If this news is true, especially since [Hezbollah] and its media relations office have not issued any denials so far, as usual! In fact, a Jewish Defense Minister stated in a news story published by Independent Arabia on 11/12/2023, coinciding with the spread of the news of the imminent agreement, that he said: “The enemy’s ‘Israeli’ Defense Minister: ‘Israel’ is open to reaching an agreement with Hezbollah if it includes a “safe zone” along the border and security guarantees! If this is true – Allah forbid – it is a new betrayal of the people of Palestine and the Muslim cause, after the betrayal of the demarcation of the maritime borders and giving up 2,400 sq.km of Lebanon’s maritime area and its wealth to the occupying Jewish entity, and currently proceeding with the demarcation of the land borders! Recently, abandoning Gaza, its people, and its mujahideen, protecting and recognizing the borders of the occupation, and being content with timid actions that do not match Iran’s party missile and other power, under the pretext that it was not aware of the Mujahideen operation in the Al-Aqsa Flood, despite the claims of the unity of the arenas after the Saif al-Quds operation in May 2021!

The Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood revealed the so-called resistance states and their deceit of the people with slogans of hostility to the Jewish entity and readiness to fight it. When the situation got serious, they turned their back to the mujahideen, and continued, along with the crumbling Lebanese authority, to walk with the Jews in demarcating the land borders, protecting them, and agreeing to their conditions. Mikati even carried what he called a peace initiative for the region that guarantees (the right of) a Jewish entity!

Although the Sharia rulings are clear regarding the Jews as occupiers of Islamic land, which stipulate that it is necessary to wage jihad against the occupier and remove its entity, in fact this is necessarily known in the Deen! So how about the increase in its criminality in Gaza, its killing of children and women, and the destruction of mosques and hospitals?!

O Muslims, the Messenger informed us of the elimination of the Jews. The Messenger of Allah (saw) said, as narrated by Al-Bukhari and Muslim, and the wording is by Muslim, on the authority of Abdullah bin Omar:

«تُقَاتِلُكُمْ يَهُودُ فَتُسَلَّطُونَ عَلَيْهِمْ حَتَّى يَقُولَ الْحَجَرُ: يَا مُسْلِمُ، هَذَا يَهُودِيٌّ وَرَائِي فَاقْتُلْهُ»

“You shall fight the Jews. You will gain such control over them, that a rock will say: ‘O Muslim! This Jew is behind me so kill him!’”

Perhaps the time for a promise has come, so raise your voice loudly in the face of armies carrying weapons, people of power, and those factions that have stored weapons for years and years under the pretext of fighting the Jews! Raise your voices: Support your brothers in Gaza, rip up the agreements with the occupiers, topple the thrones of the criminal tyrants, the rulers of harm, declare jihad for the sake of Allah Almighty, and gain victory for the Mighty Allah. Otherwise, you will be disgraced in this world and torment in the Hereafter. Oh Allah, we have informed, Oh Allah, so bear witness.

[قَاتِلُوهُمْ يُعَذِّبْهُمُ اللهُ بِأَيْدِيكُمْ وَيُخْزِهِمْ وَيَنصُرْكُمْ عَلَيْهِمْ وَيَشْفِ صُدُورَ قَوْمٍ مُّؤْمِنِينَ * وَيُذْهِبْ غَيْظَ قُلُوبِهِمْ وَيَتُوبُ اللهُ عَلَى مَن يَشَاءُ وَاللهُ عَلِيمٌ حَكِيمٌ * أَمْ حَسِبْتُمْ أَن تُتْرَكُوا وَلَمَّا يَعْلَمِ اللهُ الَّذِينَ جَاهَدُوا مِنكُمْ وَلَمْ يَتَّخِذُوا مِن دُونِ اللهِ وَلَا رَسُولِهِ وَلَا الْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَلِيجَةً وَاللَّهُ خَبِيرٌ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ]

“˹So˺ fight them and Allah will punish them at your hands, put them to shame, help you overcome them, and soothe the hearts of the believers—removing rage from their hearts. And Allah pardons whoever He wills. For Allah is All-Knowing, All-Wise. Do you ˹believers˺ think that you will be left without Allah proving who among you ˹truly˺ struggles ˹in His cause˺ and never takes trusted allies other than Allah, His Messenger, or the believers? And Allah is All-Aware of what you do.” [At-Tawbah 9:14-16]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

Press Release

28 Jumada I 1445 – Tuesday, 12 th December 2023

No: H.T.L 1445 / 09

(Translated)