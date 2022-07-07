Announcement of the New Moon of Dhul Hijjah for the Year 1443 AH and Congratulations on the Occasion of the Blessed Eid Al-Adha

Allah (swt) says:

[يَسْأَلُونَكَ عَنِ الأهِلَّةِ قُلْ هِيَ مَوَاقِيتُ لِلنَّاسِ وَالْحَجِّ]

“They ask you, [O Muhammad], about the new moons. Say, “They are measurements of time for the people and for Hajj”.” [Al-Baqara: 189].

Accordingly, after investigating the new moon of Dhul Hijjah for this year 1443 AH, it has been proven according to the Shariah requirements that Thursday is the first day of Dhul Hijjah 1443 AH corresponding to 30/6/2022 CE. Therefore Friday, the ninth of Dhul Hijjah, corresponding to 8/7/2022 CE, is the day of Arafat, and Saturday will be the tenth of Dhul Hijjah corresponding to 9/7/2022 CE, i.e., the first day of Eid Al-Adha, Allah willing.

On this occasion, we, in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir, are pleased to convey to the entire Islamic Ummah congratulations from the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, the eminent scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, may Allah protect him, on the blessed Eid Al-Adha. We are also pleased to convey the congratulations from the members, men and women, of Hizb ut Tahrir who work continuously, night and day, against the regimes of the oppressive rule era, and their struggle to elevate the word of Allah by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood, the glad-tiding of the servant and Messenger of Allah (saw).

We also congratulate the Hujjaj (pilgrims) of the Sacred House of Allah who are preparing to perform the rites of Hajj for this year, we, asking Allah to make it an accepted Hajj and a commendable endeavor, and that the Hajj is written for those who were prevented by the unjust borders from traveling to the Sacred House.

We also ask Him Almighty to inspire the Islamic Ummah and open its heart, as it supplicates to Allah on the Day of Arafat, and spend all effort in performing the good in the ten days of Dhul Hijjah, to work with the Dawah carriers in their earnest quest to establish the second Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood.

Labbaik, Allahumma Labbaik, Labbaika la shareeka Laka Labbaik, innal hamda wanne’matah Laka wal mulk, la shareeka Lak

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

1 Dhu al-Hijjah 1443 – Thursday, 20th June 2022

No: AH / 038 1443

(Translated)