 Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La illaha ilal Allah,Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, walillahil Hamd

Indeed, for every nation, there are times of great celebration and rejoicing when the people of that nation come together as one to commemorate a significant event. The Ummah of Muhammad (saw) was given two great celebrations in the Hijri calendar year, both coming after events of significant obedience to our Creator Allah (swt). Eid ul-Fitr comes at the conclusion of a month of devotion and righteous deeds during the blessed month of Ramadan, and Eid ul-Adha comes at the conclusion of the rituals of Hajj, where the Ummah sends off those making the pilgrimage, the pilgrims complete their obedience, and the rest of the Ummah receives them back upon their return. Both are great communal celebrations where the Ummah rejoices as one upon the completion of a great devotion and obedience to Allah (swt). The two Eids are permanently and regularly ordained by Allah (swt) annually.

There are other events, however, that make the Muslims rejoice as one, also after a great accomplishment in the form of obedience to Allah (swt). The Muslims together and as one welcomed the Prophet (saw) into Medina as their Nabi and political leader. A new Dowlah based upon Islam was born, and the people gathered and waited in positive anticipation for his coming. When he (saw) arrived, the believers rejoiced as one with loud, jubilant recitations of poems and songs of welcome. The people showed their love for him (saw) and he (saw) reciprocated by expressing his (saw) love for them.

The believers together also rejoiced as one after the victory at the Battle of Badr. After years of persecution, the believers were able to mete out justice to those who arrogantly persecuted the Prophet (saw) and his companions. Abdullah ibn Rawahah and Zaid ibn Harithah were sent hastily to Medina to relay the good news of the victory. The people immediately rejoiced in joyous praise of Allah (swt). Such was the importance of the battle that Allah (swt) had forever pardoned whoever partook therein.

Fatah Makkah in the 8th Hijri year again saw the Muslims humbly rejoice in ibaadah upon the great victory of opening Makkah to Islam. The Ka’bah was once again to return to the purity of Allah’s (swt) Deen. It is narrated that on the night of the conquest of Makkah the people who entered kept on making takbeer, rejoicing and circumambulating the Ka’bah until the next morning.

The great rejoice of the reclaiming of Al-Quds by Salahuddeen Al-Ayoubi was another significant event. After the conquest, the Muslims gathered and all the Ulamaa’ came to join Salahuddeen, both from Egypt and from Syria; there was not a single well-known scholar who but came to the camp. Every voice was raised in shouts, calling upon Allah (swt), and proclaiming his unity and power at the victory of Islam over the Crusaders who had desecrated Masjid Al-Aqsa for 88 years. The Muslims gathered in anticipation to see who Salahuddeen would pick to give the first Friday Khutbah after the conquest.

He chose Muhiyudden ibnu Zakiyudden, who started his Khutbah with:

[فَقُطِعَ دَابِرُ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ وَٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ]

“So the roots of the people who did wrong were cut off, and all praise be to Allah, the Lord of the Worlds” [6:45].

And there are countless other events in Islamic history that highlight the love and importance placed by the Ummah during these collective rejoices. A rejoice born out of obedience to Allah (swt), whether in the form of a great spiritual act of worship or jihad and conquests.

A future day where the Ummah will rejoice in the most fulfilling way, inshallah, is when the second righteous Khilafah (Caliphate) upon the methodology of Prophethood is re-established. The Khalifah will be reappointed over the Ummah after a more than a century’s absence, an absence that has inflicted the most brutal pain by our enemies over the Ummah.

The day when the current state of affairs is replaced with the justice of Islam through the appointment of a righteous Khalifah over the Muslims will begin the process of righting the wrongs inflicted upon humanity under secular liberal capitalism, and all other ‘ism’s. On that day, the Khalifah’s judgment will settle all disputes, our Eid will be one again, our land one again, our ranks united again, our message unified again, our resources consolidated, and our lands freed from occupation. Humanity will come to know the true mercy of Islam. On that day, the believers together will rejoice as stated in the ayah:

[وَيَوْمَئِذٍۢ يَفْرَحُ ٱلْمُؤْمِنُونَ]

“and on that day the believers will rejoice” [Ar-Rum:4].

Eid Mubarak! Taqabbal Allahu Minna wa Minkum. May your righteous deeds be accepted during the past blessed month, and may we attain the ultimate happiness and rejoicing where we will look for each other after entering Jannah through Allah’s (swt) Mercy.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Australia

Press Release

1 Shawwal 1444 – Friday, 21st April 2023

No: 01 / 1444