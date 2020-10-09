Afghan Peace Talks, the US Elections and their Strategic Goals!

After a three-week stalemate of Intra-Afghan negotiations in Qatar and the unprecedented increase of violence on the battlefields, Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative, has been back to Doha, tweeting that he has headed to the region to meet with partners on Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace negotiations and prospects for increased regional connectivity, trade and development following the peace agreement. He also added that Afghans and the international community are watching closely and expect the negotiations to make progress toward producing a roadmap for Afghanistan’s political future and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

However, the US has taken adequate advantages of the peace deal it struck with the Taliban both in the eyes of American and the global public opinion by stalling the Intra-Afghan negotiations based on its deep-rooted colonial practices – as it first creates a problem, then engages in to address that, pretending itself as a ‘benevolent mediator’ to have close watch on the process on the one hand, and on the other hand to communicate that, if needed, the US is always there to remove the hurdles on the way.

Pro-peace leaders in the US have declared that a ‘terrorist’ group, which had been at war with the US and NATO forces for 19 years, has currently turned into their strategic friends and allies – as they have also stopped fighting foreign forces in Afghanistan. The Taliban have also guaranteed that they would not allow any other “terrorist” groups to use the Afghan soil against the US and its allies. Both measures taken by the Taliban have led to an unprecedented decrease in the US expense on the war in Afghanistan, which in turn has paved the way for the US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan and get back his troops home. Thus, this points out that the US is about to end the longest war in American history.

While, it has been clear that the US had suffered a militarily failure in this war; therefore, it tried to turn its defeat into ‘success’ through diplomatic efforts by means of the peace talks. Conversely, the US also intends to paint a negative picture of the people of Afghanistan by communicating that the desire to continue war in Afghanistan is basically rooted in the nature of Afghan people, and that the US is unable to transform their nature from being warrior to that of peace-loving folks. In fact, the US has been able to secure some of its goals it ever wanted to pursue through Afghanistan, whereas the US is also intended to pursue its remaining regional goals through political, diplomatic, intelligence and economic connectivity with the upcoming government in Afghanistan.

More than three weeks passed since the opening ceremony of the Intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha and the contact groups from both delegations have met more than ten times, but so far both sides have not even reached a tangible result on the drafting of a procedure for negotiation. Meanwhile, the war-fronts between the Afghan government and the Taliban have heated up unprecedentedly across the country.

The US, by initiating the peace talks at the expense of blood of the Afghans, has been seeking to take revenge from the Muslims and Mujahid people of Afghanistan in exchange for almost two decades of their Jihad against the occupation on the one hand, and has intended to indicate that ‘peace’ is an internal issue of the Afghans themselves, trying to misrepresent the Afghans to Americans and the international community that they are by nature warriors and against peaceful measures. Meanwhile, one could comfortably apprehend US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s address at the opening of the Intra-Afghan negotiations as he affirmed that the prospects of the US relations and cooperation with Afghanistan are directly subject to the decision of both delegations on a political system, coming out as a result of negotiations. Such statements frankly reflect the direct intervention of the US in the Intra-Afghan negotiations. Nonetheless, the US’ intervention has not been so limited, indeed, the air-strikes being carried out in the battlefields in the name of Afghan forces in which Afghan civilians are being constantly sacrificed is directly instructed by the US and NATO to secure American goals.

As everyone realizes that not only one bloc of the war (the Afghan government) has been established and funded by the US, but the US has also managed to bring all civil society and secular movements under the umbrella of this puppet system to have paved the way for them to audaciously call for the Western values ​​in this Islamic land, especially during the Intra-Afghan negotiations. These secular factions are lobbying for a Liberal and Pluralistic system in which the rights of all minorities such as gays, lesbians, trans-genders, apostates and pro-Americans are guaranteed unconditionally, even under the name of a government and constitution with ‘Islamic’ affixes no matter what.

Therefore, it is necessary for all Muslim factions, involved in the trend, to properly realize the real face of the US and thwart its evil schemes through getting united based on Islam. They should immediately stop the peace talks, leave the war-fronts against each other and in-turn wage Jihad against the US occupation through an invincible marching line. They should continue their Jihad and keep defending to the extent till the vicious America declines in its longest war in the history and publicly come to admit its defeat, so that it would be unable to lead the internal and global crises any longer. This would undeniably lead to global defeat and disintegration of the US, and in such a time, the way for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) in one of the Islamic lands would be paved, insha’ Allah.

