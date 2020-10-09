Peace & Normalization with the Jewish Entity is a Betrayal of Allah, His Messenger and the Believers

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

Peace, Normalization, Demarcation and Establishing Relations with the Usurper Jewish Entity Names for One Act: “Betrayal of Allah, His Messenger and the Believers.”

With the acceleration of the pace that the Arab rulers follow to open lines of communication with the entity of the usurper Jews who occupy the blessed land of Palestine, under various names that aim to confuse the minds, Lebanon, through its Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, one of the parties representing the so-called axis of “resistance and opposition” and “the existential struggle with the Jews,” has come out to us with another name for opening channels of communication with the usurping Occupier, called the demarcation of the maritime and land borders!

Even worse, is those words uttered by the Parliament Speaker when he announced the matter as he said: “The United States of America is aware that the governments of Lebanon and ‘Israel’ …”, and he said: “The United States and the Special Coordinator are ready to prepare the minutes of the meetings … And he offered to Lebanon and ‘Israel’…”, and said: “We will take our right, and we do not want more of it”, in a precedent which is the first of its kind, as he did not describe Jews as the usurping entity, the occupier, or the Zionist enemy, but repeatedly called it ‘Israel’… and made the issue a matter of rights, as if the usurping Jews had a right!

Then the party of Iran’s media in Lebanon portrayed the matter as “red lines drawn by President Nabih Berri …”, and “Lebanese no’s that will remain protected by the tripartite formula of the army, the people and the resistance”! In a complete disconnection from the reality that the party of Iran has been living in southern Lebanon since 2006, in terms of stopping any action against the Jewish entity, and the preoccupation of the party of Iran with the war in favor of the criminal Bashar Assad regime in Syria, and in disregarding the role of the American mediator in the negotiations to demarcate the border, who managed the matter in its entirety, from its inception until its announcement, although slogans – until recently – were filling the atmosphere that America is the great Satan!

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Lebanon confirm the following:

– The prohibition of the relationship with the entity of the occupying usurper Jews, and we consider all the names for this work to be false titles with one meaning, which is the betrayal of Allah, His Messenger and the believers.

– The prohibition of surrendering the Ummah’s fate, in Lebanon and elsewhere, to the Kafir West represented by America and others.

– That the Jewish entity has no right to anything, but rather has no right to exist, as an entity that usurps the lands of Muslims.

– The obligation of liberating Palestine, the whole of Palestine, and returning it to the Islamic Ummah, and that this will be happening soon with the promise of Allah Almighty, in the hands of men who are true to what they promised Allah, and they did not subject to the West, nor to the corrupt and corrupting regional regimes. These men are led by the Khilafah state on the method of Prophethood.

As for the retreat of many from their previous stated positions, this is not surprising for those whose policies are based on other than the provisions of Islam, and in keeping pace with reality! As for our positions and the positions of the sincere people of the Ummah, especially on the subject of the Jews, they are fixed on the words of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ: «لَتُقَاتِلُنَّ الْيَهُودَ فَلَتَقْتُلُنَّهُمْ، حَتَّى يَقُولَ الْحَجَرُ يَا مُسْلِمُ هَذَا يَهُودِيٌّ فَتَعَالَ فَاقْتُلْهُ» “You will fight against the Jews and you will kill them until even a stone would say: Come here, Muslim, there is a Jew (hiding himself behind me); kill him.” (Narrated by Muslim).

Those committed to peace with the usurping occupier, the normalizers, and the demarcators, are now announcing their deeds without feeling debasement or any shame or disgrace! And this debasement will certainly inflict them, whether they admitted it or denied it, like the fate of any criminal against his religion and his Ummah. سَيُصِيبُ الَّذِينَ أَجْرَمُواْ صَغَارٌ عِندَ اللّهِ وَعَذَابٌ شَدِيدٌ بِمَا كَانُواْ يَمْكُرُونَ “There will afflict those who committed crimes debasement before Allah and severe punishment for what they used to conspire.” [Al-A’nam: 124]

It remains upon the Ummah, especially its workers for change, the duty to deny this shame and debasement, a duty that does not lag behind and cannot be left, the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: «مَنْ رَأَى مِنْكُمْ مُنْكَراً فَلْيُغَيِّرْهُ بِيَدِهِ، فَإِنْ لَمْ يَسْتَطِعْ فَبِلِسَانِهِ، فَإِنْ لَمْ يَسْتَطِعْ فَبِقَلْبِهِ، وَذَلِكَ أَضْعَفُ الْإِيمَانِ» “Whoever of you had seen an evil (munkar) thing let him change it by his hand, and if he could not do that let him do that by his tongue, and if he could not do that let him deny it by his heart (i.e. hate it), and this is the weakest (degree of) Iman” (Narrated by Muslim). So that the consequence would be – Allah willing – as He Almighty promised:

فَلَمَّا نَسُوا مَا ذُكِّرُوا بِهِ أَنجَيْنَا الَّذِينَ يَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ السُّوءِ وَأَخَذْنَا الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُواْ بِعَذَابٍ بَئِيسٍ بِمَا كَانُوا يَفْسُقُونَ

“And when they forgot that by which they had been reminded, We saved those who had forbidden evil and seized those who wronged, with a wretched punishment, because they were defiantly disobeying.” [Al-A’raf: 165]

Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Lebanon

18th Safar 1442 AH

05/10/2020 CE