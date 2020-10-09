Your Arrests Will Not Scare Us and Will Not Prevent the Establishment of the Khilafah State!

On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, the Security Directorate in Antalya arrested 14 members of Hizb ut Tahrir, and eight days later, at the end of this unjust detention, transferred them to court, and a judgment was issued to arrest 11 of the members, two were released conditionally, and one was released at the request of the public prosecutor. In this context, we in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey state:

Hizb ut Tahrir is a political party whose ideology is Islam, it carries out intellectual and political actions, and never adopts coercion or violence. It had announced this in its adoptions, publications and statements, and it explained this with its practices and activities. And everyone who reads the anti-terrorism law knows that any act of coercion, violence, oppression, intimidation and terrorization is a condition for considering any group as a terrorist organization. To understand this, one does not need to be a jurist, but only to have a sound mind. And the least knowledgeable of Hizb ut Tahrir knows that it does not adopt the method of violence and enmity. Nevertheless, rating it in the context of a terrorist organization, the arrest of its members on various charges, and their unfair trial; not only is it strange, it is also indicative of ill intention. Hizb ut Tahrir carries out its various activities such as conferences, forums, rallies, press conferences, and so on, taking into account the interests of Muslims and provides political analyses. All of these activities are free of any incitement to coercion and violence. Rather, it condemns all terrorist acts that occur against Muslims, and is extremely protective on the blood, honour and money of Muslims. Therefore, classifying Hizb ut Tahrir as a terrorist organization, despite all of this, clearly indicates that the whole issue is a political issue, not a juristic issue.

The Constitutional Court evaluated the individual requests related to Hizb ut Tahrir, decided that there had been a violation of rights in their cases, and showed that the evidence presented in the conviction of Hizb ut Tahrir is insufficient. After this Constitutional Court’s decision, a number of Hizb ut Tahrir members were released and their trials retried. The sub-courts’ disregard for the Constitutional Court’s decision clearly shows the mood of the practices and rulings in the justice system. The Constitutional Court is the highest judicial authority, and the legality of its existence should be examined if the decision it issues will be ineffective! If the sub-court was to issue a ruling against the arrested Hizb ut Tahrir members, the Constitutional Court would repeat its previous decision and rule that this court violated the rights of these members. The arrest of these Shabab, therefore, and sending them to prisons, despite prior knowledge of the course of the process, has nothing to do with the juristic aspect, and cannot be explained by any mental logic, and therefore it can only be an expression of deep anger and hatred for Islam and sincere the Muslims.

In conclusion, we say; when Hizb ut Tahrir is mentioned, the Khilafah is mentioned alongside it, and if the Khilafah is mentioned, then Hizb ut Tahrir is also mentioned. Hizb ut Tahrir is working for the unification of Muslim countries, their wealth, their manpower, their borders and their armies under one state, which is the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood. And every step towards stopping Hizb ut Tahrir, diverting it from its aim, or eliminating it, is, in fact, a step towards obstructing the return of the rightly-guided Khilafah State to life again. Those who want to obstruct the return of the rightly-guided Khilafah State cannot be part of the Islamic Ummah, and they can only be tools in the hands of the colonialists. Let them know that the return of the rightly-guided Khilafah State is a right, and glad tidings that cannot be obstructed; it is a responsibility and a legislative ruling, a mental and political imperative, and an existing reality that cannot be overcome.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

Sunday, 13th Safar 1442 AH

30/09/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 01