Abdul Malik, a New Merchant, Joins the Tradesmen of the First Qiblah and the Third Holy Mosques

Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi delivered a televised speech on Tuesday, 29th of Ramadan corresponding to 11th May 2021, on the eve of the second day of the aggression against Muslims in Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, expressing his solidarity with the Palestinian people and his standing with them completely. And also staying in a state of readiness towards all possibilities and developments as necessary, and his continuous coordination with the brothers in the resistance movements in Palestine and the focus point of resistance, and his follow-up with great interest the developments on the Palestinian arena following the escalation by the Jewish entity and its targeting of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, and his condemnation of what is happening in Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine, according to his words.

Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, with these words, added himself to the long list of Muslim rulers who neglected to purify Al-Aqsa Mosque from the defilement of Jews by equipping armies and fighting to eliminate the entity of Jews who usurped Palestine, and the tradesmen of the first Muslim Qiblah and the third of the Two Holy Mosques. Abdul Malik, like his predecessors the rulers, called on the people of Yemen to initiate financial donations to support the Palestinian people and their resistance, and that he would hand that over to representatives of the Palestinian resistance in Sana’a. Where the Supreme Judicial Council was the first one to contribute, providing 10 million riyals. A committee named “Jerusalem is closer” was formed, the first of which announced the opening of an account in the mail to donate to Palestine. Abdul Malik joined the House of Representatives, the Supreme Judicial Council, and the Southern Movement team affiliated with it to issue statements denouncing the aggression of the Jewish entity against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Many are those Muslim rulers in the oppressive rule, who denounced and condemned and did not forget to collect money, for it is their profitable trade, and for those who trampled it with their own hands from the “Palestinian resistance” to say how much money was put in their hands? Because that is also a doubtful matter and cannot be trusted.

The words issued by Abdul Malik are calculated and weighed for speaking only in front of the external public opinion and for using it in front of the local public opinion, and an apparent absence of action or preparation for it, and they are consistent with what the Foreign Minister, leader of the resistance axis, Jawad Zarif, tweeted on Twitter and also in Arabic, “There is only one just solution to the Palestinian issue, and that is to refer the question of Palestine to the will of the people of this land and to refer to a referendum.”

O Abdul Malik, you and those like you – in the axis of resistance – have armies, so you joined those who preceded you from among the rulers of the Muslims and did not move them to fight the entity of Jews in Palestine, and you chose to fight the Muslims there, and you only have to fight Jews if you are honest, so move your army and your popular committees to fight them in Palestine. You have the opportunity to practically implement the slogan “Death to Israel”, otherwise you are just a new merchant who joined your predecessors from amongst the Muslim rulers!

We give glad tidings to the Muslims that Jerusalem will be liberated, Allah willing, as Allah the Almighty promised and said:

(فَإِذَا جَاء وَعْدُ الآخِرَةِ لِيَسُوؤُواْ وُجُوهَكُمْ وَلِيَدْخُلُواْ الْمَسْجِدَ كَمَا دَخَلُوهُ أَوَّلَ مَرَّةٍ وَلِيُتَبِّرُواْ مَا عَلَوْاْ تَتْبِيراً)

“Then, when the second promise came to pass, (We permitted your enemies) to disgrace your faces and to enter the mosque (of Jerusalem) as they had entered it before, and to destroy with utter destruction all that fell in their hands.” [Al-Isra: 7]. Also the Messenger (saw) gave us glad tidings when he said:

«لَا تَقُومُ السَّاعَةُ حَتَّى يُقَاتِلَ الْمُسْلِمُونَ الْيَهُودَ فَيَقْتُلُهُمْ الْمُسْلِمُونَ حَتَّى يَخْتَبِئَ الْيَهُودِيُّ مِنْ وَرَاءِ الْحَجَرِ وَالشَّجَرِ فَيَقُولُ الْحَجَرُ أَوْ الشَّجَرُ يَا مُسْلِمُ يَا عَبْدَ اللَّهِ هَذَا يَهُودِيٌّ خَلْفِي فَتَعَالَ فَاقْتُلْهُ إِلَّا الْغَرْقَدَ فَإِنَّهُ مِنْ شَجَرِ الْيَهُودِ»

“The last hour would not come unless the Muslims will fight against the Jews and the Muslims would kill them until the Jews would hide themselves behind a stone or a tree and a stone or a tree would say: O Muslim, or the servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me; come and kill him; but the tree Gharqad would not say, for it is the tree of the Jews.” This will be under the banner of Okab that will be raised by the Khalifah (Caliph) of Muslims in the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood. The Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

«ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ»

“Then there will be Khilafah upon the method of the Prophethood then he remained silent.”

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Press Release

2 Shawwal 1442 – Friday, 14th May 2021

No: HTY- 1442 / 38

(Translated)