Palestine is in Need of Egypt’s Army, with its Weapons and Warfare, to Support it and Liberate it from the Jews

The people of Palestine are killed and their homes destroyed atop their heads before the eyes and ears of the Egyptian army and all the armies of our Islamic countries; that boast about their arms race and the purchase of weapons from Western countries that support the usurper Jewish entity of the land of Palestine and the killer of our people there. And which protect the shameful regimes that rule our countries and protect the Jewish entity and prevent the angry people from supporting the people of Palestine, even if with their bare hands.

The Egyptian regime comes out to us, claiming to be of honour by opening the Rafah crossing and transporting the wounded and injured for treatment in Egypt without sending a single soldier to support them, meanwhile it sends its planes and soldiers west to kill the people of Libya in favor of Haftar, extending America’s influence there. The regime’s media and scholars do not utter anything except in line with the direction of the regime driven by America, which may allow its dogs in the puppet regimes to bark a little at its spoiled child, the Jewish entity, in order to limit it and not exceed the red lines drawn that affect America’s interests in the region.

The Egyptian regime, whose leaders declare that their strategic mission is to secure the Jewish entity, and which is openly hostile to the Muslim Brotherhood, including Hamas. It has also repeatedly besieged Gaza in the service of the Jewish entity; it will not support Gaza, nor will it sound its trumpets to bark at the Jewish entity, and it will not allow those on the pulpits among its men to say a word of truth, unless this is in the context of what America wants, allows and what serves its policies in the region. And so far it has not and will not support Gaza, nor Palestine, and will not certainly support the Ummah’s issues. Supporting the people of Palestine is not by opening the crossings or by receiving and treating the wounded and injured, but by moving the army to support them. This army that liberated Al-Quds in the past when Egypt was ruled by the Nasir (defender) called Salah ud-Din and when the Muslims had a state that implemented Islam and carried it to the world even if it was weak. The Nakbah, the Catastrophe, of Palestine was neither in the Balfour Declaration nor in the occupation of Jews. Rather, the Nakbah was the day the West demolished the Khilafah (Caliphate), the protector of Palestine and others.

O Scholars, Dawah Carriers, Media Personnel, Politicians and Elites: The people of Palestine do not need your sympathy and your weeping without directing your speech to incite the faithful in the army of Egypt, especially towards the support and liberation of the entire usurped land of Islam. If this is not your speech, then spare your sympathy, they do not need it, they need your cannons, not your tears, they need your army before your crying and sympathy.

Palestine and the people of Palestine do not need the sympathy of rulers and leaders who have sold themselves to the West at a low price. Rather, their real need is for the sincere sons of the Ummah in the armies, especially the army of Kinana (Egypt), is the shield of this Ummah and the best soldiers of the earth as they like to be called and as they really should be. But this great caliber is not achieved by the protection of the West by the debased agent regime. Does not deserve it due to their loyalty to a ruler who restricts their hands from supporting their vulnerable brothers and directs its weapons at the chests of their brothers from the sons of Kinana.

Whoever truly deserves the great caliber, and who is worthy of it, is one who disbelieves in the borders of Sykes-Picot and cuts the ropes of his loyalty and obedience to the regimes of shame and agent and harming rulers, and moves the soldiers of the Kinana with their vehicles and warfare to uproot the Jewish entity and liberate the entire land of Palestine. You are not permitted to obey them and stand idle and do not support the people of Palestine but you must disobey them and carry out work that support the people of Palestine and all the vulnerable sons of the Ummah everywhere, your sincerity and obedience must be for Allah and His Messenger, His Deen and His Book, and no obedience to those who disobey Allah and divide the Ummah and work in it for the benefit and interests of its enemy.

O Sincere People in the Army of Kinana: Only the unity of Muslims will liberate Palestine under the Khilafah on the method of the Prophethood. You are capable and more deserving of establishing it. The whole Ummah looks to you and awaits the good in you, and the people of Palestine are crying out to you and to your help; they have sent you call after call; isn’t there a man of reason among you who says to them: O people of Palestine, I will give you support. And uproot this system from its roots and establish a state that will restore the days of Salah ud-Din, unite the Ummah and move its armies towards Palestine and purify it from the filth of the Jews? This is your role and your duty, and by it alone you will be the best soldiers on the earth. Who will protect Islam and its sanctities, if not you? Who will support Islam other than you? So, show Allah the good in yourselves that He loves, and support Him (swt) by restoring His state and supporting your brothers, He (swt) will support you, He (swt) will grant you Paradise, and your reward will be secured. We ask Allah (swt) to make the good in you and open by your hands and by you Egypt will be the jewel in the crown of the state of Islam, O Allah, hasten it and make Egypt its capital.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ اسْتَجِيبُواْ لِلّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُم لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُواْ أَنَّ اللّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ]

“O You who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah intervenes between a man and his heart and that to Him you will be gathered” [Al-Anfal: 24]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Egypt

Press Release

5 Shawwal 1442 – Monday, 17th May 2021

No: 02 / 1442

(Translated)