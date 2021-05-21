Palestine is Burning … and the Quasi-Rulers in Tunisia Resort to the Enemy (the Security Council) and Ignore the Mobilization of the Armies!

The monstrous Jewish entity mobilizes its air, land and sea powers and pours its brutal aggression on all sides of Palestine, especially on Al-Quds, the Masra (site of Isra’) of the Messenger (saw). And on Gaza (the glory) it burns stones and trees, sheds blood, and kills women and children. As for the rulers of Tunisia, they rejected the usual statements of condemnation, but they went to the Security Council to invoke it to preserve peace and security in Palestine!!! Where the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, upon the request of President Kais Saied, requested the Security Council to call for an immediate end to the aggression against the Palestinian people and put an end to the escalation (Just like that!).

Faced with this humiliating disappointing position, we in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia wish to explain the following:

1- The Security Council, to which they can turn, is the one that has empowered the Jews in the Blessed Land of Palestine, and with its blessing, all crimes and massacres against Palestine and the people of Palestine have been completed since 1948.

2- Resorting to the Security Council and calling for de-escalation, and the search for peaceful settlement solutions is an implicit recognition of the existence of the Jewish entity, and it is the form of betrayal and abandonment of our people in Palestine.

3- Tunisia’s request to seek the assistance of the Security Council is treachery and misleading, for Palestine is an Islamic land and an Islamic cause, and all Muslims bear the responsibility for liberating it, and it is a military issue that has no solution except by liberating it; by mobilizing armies to uproot the Jewish entity.

4- The battle in Palestine is one of the chapters of the ongoing crusade battle that is led by the colonial Western powers (America and Europe) against Muslims in all parts of the globe, and the Jewish entity is nothing but an advanced military base for Western countries, so that this malignant entity prevents the unity of Muslims and the establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate). Hence, political begging at the doorstep of the Security Council is to resort to the enemy that aids the usurping of Palestine and killing of its people, and colludes with it to destroy its cause.

5- The failure of the Muslim rulers to support Palestine and Al-Quds and their fall in the swamps of treason does not exempt the armies from their role in supporting their brothers in Palestine, and they must in this case take the initiative and move to support Al-Aqsa and Gaza in order to eradicate the Jewish entity from its roots.

6- Tunisia, the launch of the spark of the Ummah’s revolution against the West and its local tools, is able today to spark the liberation of Al-Aqsa, the Masra (site of Isra’) of our Prophet (saw), and to support its brothers in Palestine, by public action to pressure the officers and soldiers to do their duty of jihad, and to shake off the dust of humiliation that the rulers of evil have accepted for them. Tunisia’s sincere officers, soldiers and youth are capable men and are ready to be at the forefront of the armies of liberation and victory, if they get rid of these puppet political leaders who are shackling their energies and locking them in their barracks. The liberation of Palestine passes over the thrones of the tyrants and agents who are part of the conspiracy on the land of Isra’.

Allah (swt) says:

[وَإِنِ اسْتَنْصَرُوکُمْ فِی الدِّینِ فَعَلَیْکُمُ النَّصْرُ]



“And if they seek help of you for the religion, then you must help” [Al-Anfal: 72]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

5 Shawwal 1442 – Monday, 17th May 2021

No: 39 / 1442

(Translated)