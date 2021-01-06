A Production Order for Naveed Butt was Issued on 4 January 2018, yet No Sight or Sound of Him Since his Enforced Disappearance on 11 May 2012

The PTI government is ruthlessly efficient when the Western colonialist FATF orders the arrests of those who fight against the Hindu State forces in Occupied Kashmir. However, it drags its heels when a Pakistani legal authority demands relief for a Muslim calling for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. On 4th January 2018, Pakistan’s Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances issued a production order regarding Naveed Butt, with reference number ColoED ID No. 860-P. The order states that “On the basis of evidence collected during the proceedings of this case, it is suspected by the Commission that Missing Person Naveed Butt … was picked up by the personnel of Secret (e)stablishment and is held in their illegal detention.” The production order then states, “the commission is pleased to direct that Naveed Butt … be produced before the Commission … within a period of five weeks, failing which proceedings will be initiated according to the law.” It has been three years, not five weeks, since this production order was issued without Naveed Butt being produced in front of the commission or any court, with a case is still pending in Islamabad High Court. The family has yet to have any confirmation whether Naveed is alive or martyred, since he was abducted on Friday 11 May 2012.

Such cruel behavior exposes the rulers of Pakistan in their false claim of being loyal to the Madinah State. It keeps an advocate of the Islamic Khilafah in enforced disappearance, having extended all manner of compassionate facilities to the Hindu State’s spy Kulbushan Jadhav and the attacking air force pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman. The Bajwa-Imran regime persists in oppressing a Muslim who calls for the ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed, even though Allah (swt) said,مُحَمَّدٌ رَّسُوۡلُ اللّٰهِ وَالَّذِيۡنَ مَعَهٗۤ اَشِدَّآءُ عَلَى الۡكُفَّارِ رُحَمَآءُ بَيۡنَهُمۡ “Muhammad is Allah’s Messenger, and those who are with him are firm with the unbelievers, but compassionate with one another” [Surah Al-Fath 48:29].

O Muslims of Pakistan and their Lawyers, Journalists and Human Rights Activists in Particular!

RasulAllah ﷺ said, «إنَّ النَّاسَ إَذا رَأوُا الظَّالِمَ فَلمْ يَأْخُذُوا عَلى يَدَيْهِ أوْشَكَ أن يَعُمَّهُمُ اللَّهُ بعِقَاب» “If the people witness an oppressor and they do not take him by his hands (to prevent him) then they are close to Allah covering them all with punishment.” [Abu Dawud, Tirmidhi, ibn Majah]. The ongoing abduction of Naveed Butt is a flagrant oppression about which we cannot adopt silence. It is a duty for us to speak out against this crime, at every forum available to us, demanding Naveed’s immediate release. So, let all Muslims, especially those of power and influence, seek the pleasure of Allah (swt) by demanding an end to the hardship of Naveed and his family. RasulAllah ﷺ said, «مَنْ نَفَّسَ عَنْ مُؤْمِنٍ كُرْبَةً مِنْ كُرَبِ اَلدُّنْيَا، نَفَّسَ اَللَّهُ عَنْهُ كُرْبَةً مِنْ كُرَبِ يَوْمِ اَلْقِيَامَةِ» “If anyone relieves a Muslim believer from one of the hardships of this worldly life, Allah will relieve him of one of the hardships of the Day of Resurrection” [Muslim].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Sunday, 19th Jumada I 1442 AH

03/01/2021 CE

No: 1442 / 38