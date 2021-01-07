Views on the News – 7 Jan 2021

Headlines:

Iran Turns to Interpol

Trump Corruption Caught Again

India Plans to Deploy Nuclear-Capable ICBM

Iran has requested that Interpol issue a ‘Red Notice’ for Donald Trump and 47 other officials, over their “role” in the assassination of Qassem Soleimani last January, said judiciary spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaeili. “The request to issue a ‘Red Notice’ for 48 people involved in the assassination of Martyr Soleimani, including the US President, as well as commanders and officials at the Pentagon, and forces in the region, was handed over to Interpol,” said Esmaeili at a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday. “The Islamic Republic of Iran is very seriously following up on pursuing and punishing those who ordered and executed this crime,” he added. In the Middle East, Iran has built its capabilities and established non-state actors, it interferes in Lebanon and Syria and regularly carries out assassinations. But when the US assassinates its top commander it resorts to international institutions which it criticises at other times as a response against the US. Iran barks loud to project an image of strength, but its bite is absent in the face of humiliation by the US.

US President Donald Trump is once again facing possible legal fallout, this time after a recorded phone call in which he can be heard attempting to bully a political leader into meddling in the election results. The target of Trump on this occasion is Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Trump’s request was simple and direct: any “good Republican” would be happy to help the White House fabricate the 11,780 votes needed to overturn the states electoral result.

“You have to say that you’re going to re-examine it,” Trump flatly told Raffensperger in the call. “But re-examine it with people that want to find answers, not people that don’t want to find answers.” Trump has shown he values nothing other than himself and is prepared to destroy the US and everything it stands for to remain in power.

India has announced plans to deploy a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a range of more than 5,000 kilometers, making it the eighth country in the world with ICBM capabilities. The missile will reportedly be able to reach all of Asia and at least half of Europe.

India has been increasing the frequency of its military tests amid rising tensions with China, whose missiles are capable of striking all of India, Russia, half of Europe and parts of Alaska. By displaying new capabilities. In August 2020, China conducted a test of a long-range ballistic missile that reportedly struck a moving ship in the South China Sea. China and Russia are in the midst of an arms race over border disputes which is escalating as both nations refuse to step down.