A Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir Visits the Swedish Embassy in Beirut To Demand the Suspension of the Deportation of Odiljon Jalilov to Uzbekistan

On Friday, 12/11/2021, a Delegation of Hizb ut Tahrir headed by the Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir, Eng. Salah Eddine Adada, accompanied by Member of the Central Contacts Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir in Lebanon Eng. Saleh Salam, visited the Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden in Beirut and met the Assistant at the Embassy to demonstrate the seriousness of the decision to deport Odiljon Jalilov from Sweden to Uzbekistan; as the decision to deport Jalilov represents a real threat to his life. The delegation explained that Uzbekistan has a long and notorious history of repression against political opponents, and specifically torture of Hizb ut Tahrir members to death. The delegation presented a sample of images showing signs of hideous torture on those martyred under torture in Uzbekistan.

The Delegation also delivered a Press Release issued by Hizb ut Tahrir in Sweden that shows Swedish and European media and human rights organizations the gravity of what Brother Odiljon Jalilov will be facing if his deportation to Uzbekistan is carried out. The delegation also presented articles by international newspapers that confirm the reality of human rights violations by Uzbekistan’s regime against members of Hizb ut Tahrir and their families.

We would like to mention that ignoring all the humanitarian appeals by the Swedish authorities and insistence on the deportation and handover of our brother, Odiljon Jalilov, to the tyrannical Uzbek regime represents a real threat to his life for which Swedish authorities will be responsible.

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

7th Rabii’ II 1443 – Friday, 12th November 2021

No: 1443 AH / 015

(Translated)