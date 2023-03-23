A Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Kenya Meets Prominent Muslim Scholars

A delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Kenya headed by Ustadh Mahd Ali – Head of the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya accompanied by Ustaadh Yusuf Ghasani and Ali Mwangi both who are members of Hizb ut Tahrir, met several prominent Muslim leaders based in the Kenya’s Capital Nairobi among them:

Deputy Chief Kadhi of Kenya Sheikh Sukyan Hassan Omar

Sheikh Juma Amir Assistant Imam Jamia Mosque, Nairobi

Doctor Mbarak Ahmed Awes Imam Masjid Alhudaa South B Nairobi

The Hizb delegation was received with good reception. The head of the delegation, Ustadh Mahd Ali was able to engage with leaders a constructive discussion on LGBT and the Islamic Daawa generally. He gave them a copy of the book, Khilafah, a publication of Hizb ut Tahrir which explains the obligation upon Muslims to reestablish the Khilafah.

We ask Allah Almighty to open the hearts of Ulemaa to work with Hizb ut Tahrir toward reaching the goal of resuming the Islamic way of life with the establishment of the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood.

Shabani Mwalimu

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya

Press Statement

27 Sha’aban 1444 – Sunday, 19th March 2023

No: AH 08 / 1444