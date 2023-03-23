Congratulations from the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, the Eminent Scholar, Ata bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, to the Visitors of his Pages on the Occasion of the Blessed Month of Ramadan for the Year 1444 AH – 2023 CE

To the best Ummah brought forth for humankind… The Islamic Ummah that Allah has honored with His obedience…

To the honorable Dawah carriers whom neither commerce nor sale distracts from the remembrance of Allah…

To the honorable visitors of the page who are coming to the good that it bears…

Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullah wa Barakatahu,

Praise be to Allah, and prayers and peace be upon the Messenger of Allah, his family, his companions, and those who followed him.

Allah (swt) says:

(شَهْرُ رَمَضَانَ الَّذِي أُنْزِلَ فِيهِ الْقُرْآنُ هُدًى لِلنَّاسِ وَبَيِّنَاتٍ مِنَ الْهُدَى وَالْفُرْقَانِ فَمَنْ شَهِدَ مِنْكُمُ الشَّهْرَ فَلْيَصُمْهُ وَمَنْ كَانَ مَرِيضاً أَوْ عَلَى سَفَرٍ فَعِدَّةٌ مِنْ أَيَّامٍ أُخَرَ يُرِيدُ اللَّهُ بِكُمُ الْيُسْرَ وَلَا يُرِيدُ بِكُمُ الْعُسْرَ وَلِتُكْمِلُوا الْعِدَّةَ وَلِتُكَبِّرُوا اللَّهَ عَلَى مَا هَدَاكُمْ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ)

“Ramadan is the month in which the Quran was revealed as a guide for humanity with clear proofs of guidance and the standard ˹to distinguish between right and wrong˺. So whoever is present this month, let them fast. But whoever is ill or on a journey, then ˹let them fast˺ an equal number of days ˹after Ramadan˺. Allah intends ease for you, not hardship, so that you may complete the prescribed period and proclaim the greatness of Allah for guiding you, and perhaps you will be grateful.” [Al-Baqara 2:185].

And the Messenger (saw) says, according to what Al-Bukhari extracted on the authority of Abu Salamah, on the authority of Abu Huraira:

«مَنْ صَامَ رَمَضَانَ إِيمَاناً وَاحْتِسَاباً غُفِرَ لَهُ مَا تَقَدَّمَ مِنْ ذَنْبِهِ»

“Whoever observes fasts during the month of Ramadan out of sincere faith, and hoping to attain Allah’s rewards, then all his past sins will be forgiven.”

It is the month of worship and forgiveness, and proofs of guidance and the Furqan.

Likewise, it is the month of jihad and clear openings in which is the great Badr, and in it is the conquest of Mecca, the greatest conquest that was the starting point for the Muslim armies as they carried the liwa (banner) of good to all corners of the world… And we ask Allah Subhannahu that this noble month be the beginning of goodness and blessings upon the Muslims, so that the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) will return once again, and it is the promise of Allah Subhannahu.

(وَعَدَ اللهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا)

“Allah has promised those who believe” [Al-Ma’iadah 5:9]

And the glad tidings of His Messenger (saw), then Islam and the Muslims will be glorified and Kufr (disbelief) and the Al-Kafiroon (disbelievers) will be humiliated.

(وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللهِ)

“And on that day the believers will rejoice * at the victory willed by Allah” [Ar-Rum 30:4-5].

Wassalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullah wa Barakatahu

Your brother,

Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah

1st of Ramadan 1444 AH – 23/03/2023 CE

(Translated)