Mirziyoyev Admits that the Big Powers are Putting Pressure on Him

On March 13, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who visited the Surkhan Darya region, spoke at the Wilayah (Regional Council) of People’s Deputies. In his speech at the meeting, he revealed matters that are only discussed in negotiations between countries behind closed doors, where he said: “Now the big countries are saying: O Uzbekistan, whose side are you on? It is enough to be neutral! Stand by this or by that! The population of Uzbekistan has reached 36 million and will soon reach 40 million, making it a large country. And in Central Asia we need Uzbekistan. On whose side are you? I have only one answer to this question: I am on the side of my nation and my people. I answer that I am ready to die even for the greatest interests of Uzbekistan.”

It can be said that he was forced to speak frankly in front of the people and openly admit that he does not have independent decisions and that his regime adapts to the moods of the major powers. He also openly admitted that he is under pressure from the big countries. Because before his visit to Surkhan Darya on March 1st, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited Uzbekistan. Then, on March 6th, a telephone conversation took place between the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and Mirziyoyev. From all of this, it can be concluded that the countries exerting pressure are America and Russia. This is also not new news for many, because it is an obvious fact.

O Mr. Mirziyoyev! If you are sincere in your sayings, then we address this appeal to you:

You are taking a weak position in front of America and Russia, who are no less evil than each other. You consider pleasing one and not offending the other a serious and principled matter. This situation is wrong and you’re going with either will have disastrous results. Whether it is America, Russia or any other country, none of them wishes you or your people any good. If you are truly on the side of your people, then you should turn to Islam, which your people believe in. If you follow the path commanded by Islam, which is the path of truth, justice, honor, glory, dignity and strength, there is no doubt that your people will support you and take you under their wing and protect you. You probably know that your people fought valiantly against colonialism and invasion in the past as well and stood patiently and steadily until the last moment. Even if you die on this path, what a good ending and a wonderful ending! Don’t you want your name to always be mentioned among the great Islamic personalities such as Abu Bakr, Umar, Othman, Ali, Umar bin Abdul Aziz, Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi and Muhammad al-Fateh, may Allah be pleased with them all?! We invite you to abandon the path of humiliation, disgrace, slavery, and Ruwaibidah (being vile), and to walk in the path of Islam, which is the path of greatness and glory!

In conclusion, we remind you of the words of the Rightly Guided Khalifah Umar bin Al-Khattab, May Allah be pleased with him: “We are a people who have been honoured by Allah with Islam, so whenever we seek honour through others, Allah will humiliate us.”

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ]

“O believers! Respond to Allah and His Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life.” [TMQ Al-Anfal: 24]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Uzbekistan

Press Release

26 Sha’aban 1444 – Thursday 23rd March 2023

No: 09 / 1444

(Translated)