A Delegate from Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah of Sudan Visits Sheikh As-Sajadah Al-Arkabiyah in Taiba

A delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah of Sudan led by Ustadh Nassir Ridha, Chairman of the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah of Sudan, accompanied by Ust. Abdullah Hussein, Committee Coordinator, Abdul Qadir Abdul Rahman, Committee Member, and Muhammad Jameh (Abu Ayman), assistant official spokesman for Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Sudan, and Nazir Mukhtar, member of Hizb ut Tahrir. On Wednesday, 16/02/2022, the delegation visited Sheikh Al-Reeh Ibn Sheikh Abdullah in his centre in Taybeh Sheikh Abdul Baqi on the island, to offer condolences for the death of his father, Sheikh Abdullah, Azraq Taiba; with whom we had a close relationship, and frequent visits to him in his centre in Taiba.

The Sheikh’s reception, along with his associates, students and disciples, was filled with warmth, generosity, respect and good speech by the party’s delegation.

In a good company with Sheikh Al-Reeh, and after offering condolences, the discussion was held about the tragic conditions that the country is going through and how to get out of it. The discussion dealt with the political tension and the struggle for power, and the origin is that politicians should turn to solve people’s problems away from personal conflicts and narrow partisan purposes.

The delegation emphasized that external interference was the cause of the conflict in the country, and that the people of Sudan should solve their own problems. The delegation also stressed that the Islamic faith is the basis of governance and the constitution, and that justice can only be achieved by establishing Islam among people, and that we all have to work for the establishment of the Islamic state; the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood.

At the end of the visit, the delegation presented the Sheikh with a number of the party’s publications. The Sheikh also concluded the session with a prayer and thanked the delegation for the visit. He also requested the continuation of the visits.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press News

16 Rajab 1443 – Thursday, 17th Febrauary 2022

No: HTS 1443 / 24

(Translated)