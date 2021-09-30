Women Will Not Obtain their Rights Except under the Shade of the Khilafah Rashidah on the Method of Prophethood

US President Joe Biden commended the courage of Sudanese women, and said during his speech yesterday before the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters: “It lives in the brave women of Sudan who withstood violence and oppression to push a genocidal dictator from power and who keep working every day to defend their democratic progress.

“We all must advocate for women — the rights of women and girls to use their full talents to contribute economically, politically, and socially and pursue their dreams free of violence and intimidation,” the US President emphasized.

First: One of the strangest things is that the President of America talks about genocide, he, a descendant of those who exterminated the Native Americans and the Japanese, and whose hands are still dripping with the blood of Muslims in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and other Muslim countries!

Second: Biden must know that he has not yet seen courage from Muslim women, and we point him to the pages of history written about Sumaya bint Al-Khayyat, Khawla bint Al-Azwar, and others who sacrificed the precious on the way of Allah. They are returning with their granddaughters; those who are working to establish the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood. It will return the snake to its hole after it spread its democratic poison, which was not the reason for the sacrifices of the women of the people of Sudan; who were driven out (of their homes) due to the hardship of living; which was caused by American policies in Sudan, after it ignited wars, and separated the South with its oil resources, and is still causing strife.

Biden should know that exploiting women’s talents to contribute economically, politically, and in their livelihood, has made their society regressive, downgraded to the level of animals; for material gain, and this is forbidden in Islam; which is the Deen of the women of the people of Sudan.

As for the far-fetched dreams, they are, that we live in our country safe and secure, and you and your ilk, the rulers of the world preach us about the rights of women and girls out of lies and hypocrisy, while you are killing and impoverishing them with your greedy Capitalism; that is never quenched by the bloodshed in the name of human rights, these shiny deceptive slogans that no longer deceive a sane person.

The second Khilafah Rashidah State on the method of the Prophethood, which will be established soon, Allah willing, will address the women of America, rather the women of the whole world, with the Deen of Islam, which convinces the mind and fills the heart with tranquility. So, that they enter Allah’s Deen in droves, and they live with rights and duties guaranteed to them by Allah, Lord of the worlds, which is righteousness and all goodness.

Official Spokeswoman of the Women’s Section in Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

16 Safar 1443 – Thursday, 23rd September 2021

No: 03 / 1443

(Translated)