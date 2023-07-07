Without a Defender or a Supporter… The Jewish Entity Brutalizes Jenin through Killing and Destruction

Since last night, the Jewish entity has launched a massive attack on Jenin and its camp, using drones, armored tanks, and heavy military vehicles. It has also sent hundreds of soldiers to Jenin in its continuous aggression until now, which left a number of martyrs and dozens of wounded, and the outcome in light of this barbaric aggression is increasing and rising. This prompted the director of Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin to consider the number and seriousness of injuries entering the hospital as the most severe in more than 21 years.

This sinful and continuous aggression comes in light of the silence of the rulers, like the silence of the people of the graves, and in light of the conspiracy of the Palestinian Authority that did not hesitate last night to arrest the Mujahideen in the town of Jaba, in the Jenin district and elsewhere, and under American cover, as the Jewish entity announced that it had notified the White House of its operation in Jenin.

The crimes of the Jews have never stopped, rather they are increasing day by day, and if they knew they are the cowardest creations of Allah, that behind the people of Jenin had there been a ruler who will strike them with the most powerful blow, these cowards would not have dared to touch the hair of a child from the people of Palestine, Rather, their presence in the Blessed Land would have been wiped out. We have experienced their cowardice and their extreme apprehension for life, and we have seen their collapse in the face of individual heroism, as in the incident of the heroic Egyptian soldier, Mohamed Salah and in the heroism of the mujahideen in Jenin, Nablus, the Gaza Strip, and others. These are people who do not have the strength to fight nor dare to do so. The Truth, Glory be to Him, says:

[لَا يُقَٰاتِلُونَكُمْ جَمِيعاً إِلَّا فِى قُرًى مُّحَصَّنَةٍ أَوْ مِن وَرَاءِ جُدُرٍ بَأْسُهُم بَيْنَهُمْ شَدِيدٌ تَحْسَبُهُمْ جَمِيعاً وَقُلُوبُهُمْ شَتَّى ذَٰلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمْ قَوْمٌ لَّا يَعْقِلُونَ]

“Even united, they would not ˹dare˺ fight against you except ˹from˺ within fortified strongholds or from behind walls. Their malice for each other is intense: you think they are united, yet their hearts are divided. That is because they are a people with no ˹real˺ understanding.” [Al-Hashr 59:14].

And if this is the case, then what is the excuse of those with ranks and medals who are idle in not supporting the people of Jenin?! What is the Egyptian army’s excuse, which, if mobilized, would shake the ground under the feet of the occupiers, and the October War is a diminutive example, despite the conspiracy and betrayals?! What is the Jordanian army’s excuse that if it wanted to, and its army commanders know this, they would pray Asr at Al-Aqsa?! What is the excuse of Türkiye’s army that normalizes with the usurper and claims to stand with the people of Palestine? Where is the Ottomans’ protectiveness?! Where is the protectiveness of the people of religion (Ahl ul-Deen)?! Are Muslims being killed while Türkiye’s army has a beating pulse?! Where is Pakistan’s army?!Where are the beloved of the Messenger of Allah (saw)?! Is his Masrah (saw), defiled while you watch?! What is wrong with you?! Isn’t your motto faith, taqwa, and jihad in the way of Allah?! For taqwa calls you to defend the Muslims in the Blessed Land and to defend the Masrah of your Prophet, so if that is not jihad in the way of Allah, then what is jihad in your opinion?!

Palestine will remain a bleeding wound as long as the Jews have an entity in it, and the only inescapable solution is to liberate it and uproot the Jewish entity and other solutions are deception and misleading, and this will only be with the Ummah’s armies, and every deflection of the compass from the armies is an empowerment of the Jews upon the necks of the people of Palestine to increase their crime, killing and destruction.

The crimes of the Jews and the pure blood that is shed today on the soil of Jenin and all of Palestine is a cry to the Ummah’s armies, a cry to those in whose heart still have a bit of faith among the commanders of the soldiers. Shake off the dust of humiliation from your shoulders and turn the tables on the heads of the agent rulers and demolish their thrones and march towards Palestine, and enter it, liberators rejoicing with takbir and tahlil, and when you enter, you will be victorious, and have tawakul on Allah if you are believers, and if you do not, then you are in great danger.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَا لَكُمْ إِذَا قِيلَ لَكُمُ انفِرُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللهِ اثَّاقَلْتُمْ إِلَى الْأَرْضِ أَرَضِيتُم بِالْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا مِنَ الْآخِرَةِ فَمَا مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا فِي الْآخِرَةِ إِلَّا قَلِيلٌ * إِلَّا تَنفِرُوا يُعَذِّبْكُمْ عَذَاباً أَلِيماً وَيَسْتَبْدِلْ قَوْماً غَيْرَكُمْ وَلَا تَضُرُّوهُ شَيْئاً وَاللهُ عَلَى كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ]

“O believers! What is the matter with you that when you are asked to march forth in the cause of Allah, you cling firmly to ˹your˺ land? Do you prefer the life of this world over the Hereafter? The enjoyment of this worldly life is insignificant compared to that of the Hereafter. If you do not march forth, He will afflict you with a painful torment and replace you with other people. You are not harming Him in the least. And Allah is Most Capable of everything.” [At-Tawbah 9:38-39]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine

Press Release

15 Dhu al-Hijjah, Monday 3rd July 2023

No: BN/S 1444 / 17

(Translated)