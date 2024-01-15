What is the Aim of Establishing Conflicting Political Formations in Yemen?!

Two hundred and thirty-five political figures in each of the governorates of Hadramaut, Al-Mahra, Shabwa, and Socotra announced on Monday, 08/01/2023, the formation of the eastern region from those four governorates. It issued a statement in which it addressed Muscat, Riyadh, and UN envoy Hans Grundberg to ensure the presence of representation at the table of the upcoming political settlement in Yemen, under the Yemeni federal state and Hukm Al-Rasheed (good governance)!!!

The formation of this eastern region is consistent with a federation in Yemen of five regions. This federal system emerged from the outcomes of the national dialogue sponsored by the kufr (infidel) states in Yemen, which began on 18/03/2013 and concluded its work on 25/01/2014, which eliminated the popular revolution in 2011 and diverted its course, which was against the perished British agent Ali Saleh and his regime. As for the figures who signed the statement, they are from the General People’s Congress and the Yemeni Islah Party, which was taken from the three references: the Gulf Initiative, the outcomes of the dialogue conference, and the relevant UN resolutions serve as a reference for the framework of the upcoming settlement in Yemen. This oil-rich region is considered a political front and auxiliary to the military elites formed by the UAE in the regions of this eastern region.

This eastern region flirted with both Muscat, which aspires to separate Al-Mahra Governorate from Yemen and annex it to it, by naming it an intermediary to bring peace to Yemen in implementation of the directives of the British, and Riyadh, which aspires to annex Hadramaut to it, by not objecting to the establishment of the Hadhramaut National Council and the announcement of his leadership council did not arouse their annoyance, and this represents the hand of the Americans.

The quick response that was inconsistent with the announcement of the formation of the Eastern Province came from politicians in the governorates of Aden and Abyan, where a political component was formed earlier in 2023 in the form of tribal leadership for the Abyan governorate, which was not welcomed by other political forces within the governorate itself.

The Anglo-American conflict in Yemen to control Aden and South Yemen is still unraveling, after the inability of America to have full actual political control over North Yemen in the foreseeable future by eliminating all British agents, because the English roots are as deep in its north as they are in its south.

It is not surprising that many political components have recently launched in South Yemen, which indicates its fragmentation into new fragments that weaken it and increase its dependency on the two sides of the international conflict over Yemen – Britain and America – and the decline and bankruptcy of politicians in Yemen, who have become a cheap tool in the hands of the kufr colonialists and applied the capitalist political model; separating the Deen from life is a basis on which they stand and look at the world, instead of the Islamic creed, and an alien intellectual leadership instead of the intellectual leadership in Islam, to solve all the problems of political, economic, social, and other life… It only led to more Western hegemony over Yemen, and only made its people more demented, after the Islamic regimes were excluded.

O People Of Yemen, O People of Faith and Wisdom, O People Of Strength and Invincibility: It is a sin for these rulers and these cheap leaders to remain in the leadership position, as they are the ones who keep the country in the arms of the British colonizer, in the hands of the Emirates, or shift towards the new American colonizer, in the hands of Riyadh, and it will harm us and will not benefit us, as they have brought the country into decades of wars, bloody conflicts and confusion, and the tendency towards Islam with its rule in all matters of political, economic, social and other life under the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) State on the Method of the Prophethood remains the path that pleases the people of faith and wisdom and pleases Allah, Lord of the Worlds. We in Hizb ut Tahrir call on you to work hard with us to crush the agents, cut off the hand of the kaffir coloniser, and establish the Khilafah Rashidah.

The Almighty said:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن تَنصُرُوا اللهَ يَنصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ]

“O believers! If you stand up for Allah, He will help you and make your steps firm.” [Muhammad 47:7].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Press Release

1 Rajab 1445 – Saturday, 13th January 2024

No: HTY- 1445 / 16

(Translated)