As usual as every Friday, Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Tunisia have organized on Friday 12/1/2024 a march to support Gaza. It started in front of Al-Fatah Mosque heading towards the municipal theatre in the capital. The slogan of the March for this Friday was “The Jewish Entity is the Shadow of the Arab Regimes. If the Thing Disappears, Its Shadow Disappears” But it seems that the title was not of the liking of the authorities in Tunisia, and so its security forces launched an attack on the March and removed the banner displaying the title. Why?!

1- These Arab regimes are the ones who stood by and watched, and are still watching, as Jewish gangs kill the people of Palestine. They even support the Jewish gangs in killing them. Otherwise, what does it mean that 100 days of killing have passed and these regimes did nothing?! Rather, some of them are waiting for permission from America, Britain, or the Jewish entity in order to open a crossing or pass crumbs of aid!

2- These Arab regimes, including the authorities in Tunisia, are the mini-states created by the French and the British in the ill-fated Sykes-Picot Agreement after the destruction of the state of the Muslims, the Khilafah (Caliphate) State in 1924 CE.

3- These Arab regimes are the twin brothers of the Jewish gangs; both were created by the British and French colonial circles.

4- These Arab regimes and the Jewish entity, both arose in order to fragment the unity of Muslims, and both arose in order to persecute Muslims and make them slaves and subservient to the Western colonialists.

5- These Arab regimes are the ones that historically protected the Jewish entity. The wars of 1948, 1956, 1967, and 1973 were only for the sake of further consolidating the Jewish entity and dividing the Muslims.

This is some of the truth that everyone knows about the Arab regimes, including Tunisia, which stands by and watches as America and Britain roam the skies of Muslim countries, bombing whomever they want, destroying whomever they want, and slaughtering whomever they want of the Muslims in Palestine.

Does the truth bother you this much?! Is your truth so bitter?! Is it not time for you to wake up and realize that these regimes, including the regime in Tunisia, are nothing but a twin of the Jewish entity? Will you continue to protect them?!

Is it not time for you to stand on the side of truth, on the side of your Ummah, your Deen, and your country?! Is it not time for you to break the restrictions and borders?!

O Armies: We are not telling you to save the people of Gaza, for they are in an unmatched honour. Rather, we are telling you to save your honour, save your manhood, which has been tampered with by colonial agents. Is there not a rational man among you?!

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

1 Rajab 1445 – Saturday, 13th January 2023

(Translated)