Views on the News – 4 July 2020

Trump Exploits Race Conflict in America to Strengthen his Political Base

The deep polarisation of politics in the West and other democratic countries is a direct consequence of the democratic system itself which greatly rewards politicians who can build a strong public base, even if only in a faction of the population. US President Donald Trump is only one of the latest politicians to realise this. Instead of working to calm the resurgent race riots triggered this time by the brutal killing of George Floyd by a uniformed police officer, Trump is using the protests by African Americans and others to strengthen his position within the European American community. According to the Washington Post:

At the foot of Mount Rushmore’s granite monument to his presidential forebears, President Trump on Friday delivered a dark speech ahead of Independence Day in which he sought to exploit the nation’s racial and social divisions and rally supporters around a law-and-order message that has become a cornerstone of his reelection campaign.

Trump focused most of his address before a crowd of several thousand in South Dakota on what he described as a grave threat to the nation from liberals and angry mobs — a “left-wing cultural revolution” that aims to rewrite U.S. history and erase its heritage amid the racial justice protests that have roiled cities for weeks.

Praising presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt, the men carved into the cliffs behind him, Trump declared that their legacies are under assault from protesters who have defaced and torn down statues. As he has done with increasing fervor in recent weeks, the 45th president denounced not just rioters and vandals but also much of the social movement that propelled the mass demonstrations in response to the killings of black men at the hands of police.

America remains divided between African Americans, European Americans, Asian Americans, Native Americans, and many further subdivisions of these. The false Western values of so-called ‘Freedom’ and ‘Democracy’ actually work in opposition to societal harmony. The origins of these ideas are irreligious materialist thinking. The world will only know peace, justice and prosperity when it returns to the values of religion. Islam calls not for ‘freedom’ but for individual rights and responsibilities. And Islam calls for rule by a Khalifah established by the Ummah to implement Islam and not for ‘democratic’ rule by whichever faction is able to overcome its rivals.

With Success of New Turkish-Russian Masterplan for Libya, US Calls for End to Former Structures

Although America and Europe together attacked Libya in 2011, they separated immediately afterwards with the Europeans backing the Tripoli government but America backing an insurgency in the east led by their agent Khalifa Haftar. But Haftar failed to take the whole of Libya despite years of effort and massive support from America and its regional agents such as Egypt. So America brought in Turkey and Russia on opposite sides of the Libyan conflict to repeat their Syrian plan, with Turkey fighting from the west and Russia from the east, leading presumably to a general settlement between the two that would benefit America to the exclusion of the Europeans. The plan is moving quickly with America, this week, calling for the disbanding of the previous structures, both Haftar’s forces as well as Tripoli’s. According to al-Monitor:

US officials pushed strongman Khalifa Hifter’s Libyan National Army (LNA) to demobilize in a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

“The US side reaffirmed that armed groups that attempt to spoilt the political process or engage in destabilizing acts must not be tolerated — and risk international sanctions,” the State Department said while announcing the meeting.

The meeting follows a similar virtual summit last week where US officials issued a similar warning to Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

It is incumbent upon the Muslim Ummah to retake control of our affairs from the present agent ruling class who have allowed themselves to become nothing more than instruments in the hands of the imperialist disbelieving West.

Despite Increased China Intervention in Hong Kong, America and Europe still Divided

The rise of China is proving that the geopolitical space exists for emergent powers despite the global domination of Western powers. Europe has largely remained on the side lines, happy to watch as America and China clash with each other, while benefiting from the harm done to each. Even after China has stepped up its interventions in Hong Kong, a former British colony that Britain continues to have deep interests in, any deep unification of Western powers remains troublesome. According to the New York Times:

While Ms. Merkel stressed that Europe must “take its fate into its own hands” — code for geopolitical emancipation from the United States — she underlined that the European Union should come together to prevail over the mighty, code for China. “Together,” she said, “we want to lead Europe to new strength.”

That’s much easier said than done. Europe is sandwiched between two rival powers — President Trump’s bellicose United States and Mr. Xi’s intrusive China — which both scorn multilateralism and weaponize trade. And it doesn’t help that the Continent, trying to balance strategic imperatives with economic interests, is in the midst of its worst economic downturn since World War II.

The strain is plain to see. While the United States, Canada, Australia and Britain issued a comprehensive joint statement condemning China’s national security law in Hong Kong, which amounts to a legal takeover of the city, the European Union put out a meager five-sentence declaration, promising to “raise the issue in our continuing dialogue with China.”

China has not only proved that geopolitical space exists, the conflict of the West with China is creating even more space for an emergent Muslim power, as Western states become increasingly preoccupied with their struggle with China. Indeed, it is inevitable, given the location, resources, population and ideological cohesion of the Muslim Ummah that any state sincerely established on Islam would immediately enter the ranks of the world’s great powers. With Allah’s permission, the world shall soon witness the re-establishment of the righteous Islamic Khilafah (Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophet ﷺ, implementing Islam, unifying Muslim lands, liberating our occupied territories and carrying the call for Islam to the entire world.