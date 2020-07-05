Occupied Kashmir Awaits a Khaleefah Rashid who Will Respond to its Children’s Cries, with Military Troops Marching for its Liberation

On 1 July 2020, protests erupted in Occupied Kashmir over the martyrdom of an elderly Muslim by troops of the Hindu State, after they dragged him out of his car in the town of Sopore. His three-year-old grandson, who was travelling with him, was later pictured sitting on his chest, arousing widespread anger within the Muslims of Pakistan, who are in pain at the gaping wound of Occupied Kashmir, in the body of the Islamic Ummah.

O Muslims of Pakistan!

The cause of our pain is the absence of our shield, the Khilafah (Caliphate), and the presence of rulers who adopt misguidance. Since 5th August 2019, the lowly idol-worshipping Mushrikeen of the Hindu State have waged war upon our Muslim brothers and sisters in Occupied Kashmir, forcefully annexing it, blinding with pellets, mutilating and murdering with bullets. It is clear that the current rulers will never move to secure our sanctities. Instead, they hide behind appeals and tweets to the “international community,” which is a stone idol that does neither speak nor acts to benefit us in any of our causes. On the contrary, it is the United Nations that firmly backs any state, no matter how small, that violates the sanctities of Muslims, by action or speech.

Clearly, only the Khilafah will seize the hands of our enemies, so that the sanctities of the Islamic Ummah are never violated, guarded by our own troops that trade their lives for the wide Jannah that Allah (swt) has prepared for the righteous. Violating Islam’s sanctities is a declaration of war on Islam, for which the Rightly Guided Imam must mobilize his troops, missiles and armory, so that the enemy never thinks of harming any Muslim. RasulAllah ﷺ said, «إِنَّمَا الْإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ» “Indeed, the Imam is a shield, from behind whom you fight and by whom you are protected.” [Muslim]. As the first and best Imam of the Muslims, RasulAllah ﷺ mobilized military force to drive out the Jews of Qaynuqa’ah from Al-Madinah Al-Munawwara when they violated the honor of a single Muslim woman in their market. Adhering to the Sunnah of RasulAllah ﷺ, subsequent Imams of Muslims, throughout the era of ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed, all acted as shields for the Ummah. Thus, when a single Muslim woman was abused by Romans, the Khaleefah himself led military forces to punish the perpetrators and opened ‘Amouria. And the oppression of Muslim Hujjaj by Modi’s forefather, Raja Dahir, was met with the swords of the army of Muhammad bin Qassim.

O Muslims in Pakistan’s Armed Forces!

The Muslims of Occupied Kashmir remain patiently active in their resistance to the Hindu occupying forces. They are not waiting for the international community which has betrayed them for decades, but wait for you, the progeny of Khalid bin Waleed (ra), Salahudeen and Muhammad bin Qasim, who will liberate them. Grant the Nussrah now for the restoration of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood ﷺ so that you are ordered to march towards Srinagar in response to the cries of the oppressed, without further delay. Grant the Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir, under its Ameer, Sheikh Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, so that you are finally led by men of Iman that will lead you in the pursuit of victory and martyrdom.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Thursday, 11th Dhul Qi’dah 1441 AH

02/07/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 75