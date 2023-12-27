Victory is Only Achieved by Eradicating the Occupying Entity of the Jews thus Liberating the Land

The Guardian reported on 24 December 2023, “At least 166 people had been killed since Saturday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said, bringing the total number of dead to 20,424, although thousands more are believed to be buried under the rubble. The ministry does not distinguish between civilian and militant deaths, but about 70% of those killed are believed to be women and children.

The international community is still idly watching the massacres committed against the people of Gaza. It is counting the number of martyrs in the thousands, as if in admiring appreciation. The rulers of Muslims are still lenient towards the Jewish state, whilst it empties Gaza of its inhabitants. The sincere soldiers in the armies are still eager to attack the Jews, but their leaderships do not move. The media is still reporting the crimes of Jews in Gaza, as if they were of a conflict in a distant country, and perhaps in another galaxy. It is reporting as if this conflict were a violent action movie, in which good will triumph over evil at the end, with a surprising plot twist from the director!

Let people not ignore the fact that we are dealing with raw ground realities, not imagined, acted out features. The disparity in numbers and equipment between the two warring factions is enormous. The above mentioned numbers of deaths bear witness to the disproportionate amount of losses between the two sides. If the Islamic Ummah does not mobilize with all its armies, or even some of them, in support of its people in Gaza, these numbers will increase many folds, whilst what is hidden is greater.

The Messenger of Allah (saw) punished the Jews for violating their covenant in the Battle of the Trench, by passing the ruling of Saad bin Muadh (ra) over them. He (saw) said to Saad,

«إنَّ هَؤُلَاءِ نَزَلُوا علَى حُكْمِكَ»

“These people have submitted to your ruling.” So Saad said,

فإني أحكم فيهم أن تُقتل مقاتلتهم، وتسبى ذراريهم، وتقسَّم أموالهم

“I decree that their fighters be killed, their descendants taken captive, and their wealth divided.”

Then the Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«لَقَدْ حَكَمْتَ فِيهِمْ بِحُكْمِ اللَّهِ مِنْ فَوْقِ سَبْعِ سَمَاوَاتٍ»

“You have judged them according to the ruling of Allah (swt) from above seven heavens.”

The Messenger of Allah (saw) ordered that ditches be dug for them in the market of Madinah. Then he (saw) sent for them and brought them forth. Their necks were struck in those ditches, and they were thrown into them. There were four hundred men killed, most likely. In the narration of Ibn Ishaq in Seerah, they were six or seven hundred men.

Allah (swt) revealed this about them,

[وَأَنْزَلَ الَّذِينَ ظَاهَرُوهُمْ مِنْ أَهْلِ الْكِتَابِ مِنْ صَيَاصِيهِمْ وَقَذَفَ فِي قُلُوبِهِمُ الرُّعْبَ فَرِيقًا تَقْتُلُونَ وَتَأْسِرُونَ فَرِيقًا]

“He (swt) brought down those of the People of the Book, who supported the enemy Confederates, from their fortifications. He (swt) cast terror into their hearts. You killed some of them, and took some as captives.” [TMQ Surah Al-Ahzab 33:26].

The Jews deserved this punishment, even though theydid not participate in the war against the Muslims. Instead, they allowed the Confederates to reach Madinah on their part. This is the role that the governments surrounding Palestine, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, are playing today, by supporting the Jews. So what is the punishment for those who murder Muslims?The sanctity of a Muslim’s blood is greater than the sanctity of the Noble Kaa’ba. If killing a single Muslim is greater than killing a thousand Jewish criminals, then how about when thousands of us are killed?!

Any result of this war that does not lead to the implementation of the ruling approved by the Revelation, will not be considered a victory. It will not heal the hearts of the believers. The liberation will not be achieved at the hands of the mujahideen groups in Gaza, despite their bravery and courage. Their role is limited to resisting the enemy, while the desperate support they need must be come from the armies of the Islamic World. The armies are the ones capable of inflicting a complete defeat upon the Jewish entity, killing their fighters, those in service and those in reserve, and expelling them and those behind them.

Unless this support comes, the catastrophe will expand, day after day. The sin of this pure blood hangs on the necks of the sincere officers in the armies, and not only on the necks of the political and military leaderships in the Islamic World. This is because the leaderships have made up their minds, and committed to their stance of supporting the Jews against the Muslims, despite the sin of Abu Righal, may Allah (swt) defile him.

So hope remains pinned on the sincere ones, who did not take the devils as allies, to overthrow these leaderships, and replace them with the sincere leadership of those working to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood. It is the Khilafah that will lead them to fight and kill the Jews, which the Messenger of Allah (saw) informed us about.

These sincere ones are the ones who must hurry and rectify their situation before death rushes to them, whilst the people stone their graves, just as they stoned the grave of Abu Righal, and just as they stone the graves of the current leaders. Allah (swt) said,

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا خُذُوا حِذْرَكُمْ فَانْفِرُوا ثُبَاتٍ أَوِ انْفِرُوا جَمِيعًا]

“O you have believed, take your precautions and go forth into battle, in groups or altogether.” [TMQ Surah An-Nisaa 4:71].

Bilal al-Muhajir – Wilayah Pakistan

(Translated)