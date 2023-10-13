Türkiye: Either Liberate Palestine or make way for the Ummah!

In light of the heroic feats carried out by the heroic Mujahideen in the Blessed Land – Palestine under the slogan Al-Aqsa Flood against the usurping Jewish entity, which continues and persists in its ongoing assault on the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and its siege and bombing that has continued for 17 years on the Gaza Strip, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkiye is organizing protests in Ankara and Istanbul under the title:

“Either Liberate Palestine or make way for the Ummah!”

In addition to this brutal and criminal aggression carried out by the Jewish entity, which led to the death of more than 1,900 and the injury of more than 7,000 in the proud Gaza Strip as a result of the dropping of more than 6,000 bombs weighing 4,000 tons, the rulers of the Islamic countries, led by Erdogan of Turkiye, take the role of spectators, contenting themselves with denouncing and condemning them. They attack everyone who actually tries to move to support the Muslims in Palestine and chain the powerful Muslim armies in their barracks.

In the face of this shameful scene from the rulers, we in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Turkiye had to organize these two protests again, after last Sunday we organized protests in 10 major Turkish cities, to support and seek victory to the Muslims in the Blessed Land – Palestine and a call to the Muslim armies to break the shackles imposed by the Ruwaybidah rulers who placed them in their barracks and to mobilize immediately to support the mujahideen in Palestine and liberate the Masjid Al-Aqsa from the clutches of the occupying Jews.

Stand with us today in order to reap the rewards and Allah Almighty will grant us victory, even if it is after a while.

Sunday, 30 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1445 AH – 15 October 2023 CE

Time and Date for Ankara Protest Time and Date for Istanbul Protest #طوفان_الأقصى

#الجيوش_إلى_الأقصى

#ArmiesToAqsa

#AksaTufanı

#OrdularAksaya

