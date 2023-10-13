Let the Muslims Officers Be Inspired to Liberate Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa, by Muslim Civilians Embracing Martyrdom with Dignity and Patience

As huge pressure mounts upon the leadership in Pakistan to send armed forces to liberate Palestine, a new narrative is being spread. It is being asked, “what is the benefit of the Muslims of Palestine giving their lives, if in the end everyone knows that they are going to lose?” The following points are for consideration.

1. The Muslims of Palestine are being martyred in great numbers. However, the Muslims whose homes are being destroyed, whose children are being martyred and who are bearing the full cost of this war, are not complaining. Instead, what we witness from them is grace, patience and defiance. They know they are not being martyred for nothing. They are embracing martyrdom for an eternal life of bliss, in the highest levels of Jannah.

2. The example of the Muslims of Palestine is an example for all of us who fear for themselves on the Day of Judgement. Their loss of souls and properties is shaking our conscience. It is pushing us all to think, speak and demand as never before. Let our military officers stand with the Muslims of Palestine and proclaim, “O Allah! We are at Your service. Purchase our properties and souls, so that You enter us into Your Jannah.”

3. The situation in Palestine is not an issue of analysis, conspiracy theory or strategy. It is an issue of Imaan, warriors of Taqwa and Jihad by armed forces in the Way of Allah (swt). It is a matter of abandoning Wahan, the love of life and fear of death. Let the military officers amongst us mobilize our battalions, and seize any traitor that gets in their way.

4. As for the Ruwayabadah lowly rulers and their mouthpieces, the Muslims of Palestine are not complaining, so why must anyone complain on their behalf, least of all you?! Stop making excuses for yourselves, whilst neglecting your duty. Even now, the misery of Muslims is not enough to make you leave your slavery to the colonialists. Even now, you are making steps to normalize the Jewish entity and legalize its occupation. Step aside, or you will be made to step aside.

O Sons of Salahudin in the Armed Forces of Pakistan! It is all upon you now. Make the best trade for yourselves. Turn the tides in favor of your Deen with your blood, steel and fire. Allah (swt) said,

[اِنَّ اللّٰهَ اشۡتَرٰى مِنَ الۡمُؤۡمِنِيۡنَ اَنۡفُسَهُمۡ وَاَمۡوَالَهُمۡ بِاَنَّ لَهُمُ الۡجَـنَّةَ​ ؕ يُقَاتِلُوۡنَ فِىۡ سَبِيۡلِ اللّٰهِ فَيَقۡتُلُوۡنَ وَيُقۡتَلُوۡنَ]

“Indeed, Allah has purchased of the believers their lives and their wealth and in return has promised that they shall have Paradise. They fight in the Way of Allah, slaying and being slain.” [TMQ Surah At-Tawbah, 9:111].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

27 Rabi’ 1445 – Thursday, 12th September 2023

No: 14 / 1445