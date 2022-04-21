Turkey Extensive Events: Let us unite our prayer in cursing ‘Israel’

In light of the tense atmosphere on the Blessed Land – Palestine of the continuous attacks by the usurping Jewish entity on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and its siege and bombardment that has continued for 16 years on the Gaza Strip, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey organizes extensive activities in 20 major cities in Turkey under the title:

“Let us unite our prayer in cursing ‘Israel’”



A victory and a plea for the Muslims in the Blessed Land – Palestine and a call to the Muslim armies to break the chains that the Ruwaibidah rulers tied to them to move immediately to liberate the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque from the clutches of the occupying Jews.

Join us and share the reward, and Allah Almighty will help us even after a while.

Wednesday, 19 Ramadan 1443 AH – 20 April 2022 CE

Adana – Wednesday, April 27 Ulu Cami

(After Taraweeh prayer)

Adıyaman – Wednesday, April 27 Ulu Cami

(After Taraweeh prayer)

Ankara – Thursday, April 21, Hacı Bayram Mosque

(After Taraweeh prayer)

Antalya – Wednesday, April 27, Hacı Ali Uyaroğlu Mosque

(After Taraweeh prayer)

Bursa – Wednesday, April 27 Ulu Cami

(After Taraweeh prayer)

Diyarbakir – Saturday, April 23 Ulu Cami

(After Taraweeh prayer)

Ergani – Saturday, April 23 HAcı Hasan Ergün Mosque

(After Taraweeh prayer)

Erzurum – Wednesday, April 27, Lalapasa Mosque

(After Taraweeh prayer)

Gaziantep – Wednesday, April 27 Ulu Cami

(After Taraweeh prayer)

Hatay – Wednesday, April 27 Mirac Mosque

(After Taraweeh prayer)

Istanbul – Friday, April 22 “Israel” Consulate in Istanbul, Levent at 23:00

Kahramanmaraş – Wednesday, April 27 Abdulhamid Han Mosque

(After Taraweeh prayer)

Konya – Friday, April 22 Kapu Mosque

(After Taraweeh prayer)

Mersin – Wednesday, April 27 Ulu Cami

(After Taraweeh prayer)

Siirt – Friday, April 22 Valide Mosque

(After Friday Prayer)

Şanlıurfa – Friday, April 22 Balıklıgöl Plateau

(After Friday prayer)

Şanlıurfa – Wednesday, April 27 Balıklıgöl Plateau

(After Taraweeh prayer)

Tatvan – Wednesday, April 27 Ibadullah Mosque

(After Taraweeh prayer)

Van – Wednesday, April 27 Hz. Omer Mosque

(After Taraweeh prayer)

Yalova – Saturday, April 23, Yalova Central Mosque

(After Taraweeh prayer)