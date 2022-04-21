Turkey Extensive Events: Let us unite our prayer in cursing ‘Israel’

In light of the tense atmosphere on the Blessed Land – Palestine of the continuous attacks by the usurping Jewish entity on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and its siege and bombardment that has continued for 16 years on the Gaza Strip, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey organizes extensive activities in 20 major cities in Turkey under the title:
“Let us unite our prayer in cursing ‘Israel’”
A victory and a plea for the Muslims in the Blessed Land – Palestine and a call to the Muslim armies to break the chains that the Ruwaibidah rulers tied to them to move immediately to liberate the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque from the clutches of the occupying Jews.
Join us and share the reward, and Allah Almighty will help us even after a while.
Wednesday, 19 Ramadan 1443 AH – 20 April 2022 CE
Adana – Wednesday, April 27 Ulu Cami
(After Taraweeh prayer)
Adıyaman – Wednesday, April 27 Ulu Cami
(After Taraweeh prayer)
Ankara – Thursday, April 21, Hacı Bayram Mosque
(After Taraweeh prayer)
Antalya – Wednesday, April 27, Hacı Ali Uyaroğlu Mosque
(After Taraweeh prayer)
Bursa – Wednesday, April 27 Ulu Cami
(After Taraweeh prayer)
Diyarbakir – Saturday, April 23 Ulu Cami
(After Taraweeh prayer)
Ergani – Saturday, April 23 HAcı Hasan Ergün Mosque
(After Taraweeh prayer)
Erzurum – Wednesday, April 27, Lalapasa Mosque
(After Taraweeh prayer)
Gaziantep – Wednesday, April 27 Ulu Cami
(After Taraweeh prayer)
Hatay – Wednesday, April 27 Mirac Mosque
(After Taraweeh prayer)
Istanbul – Friday, April 22 “Israel” Consulate in Istanbul, Levent at 23:00
Kahramanmaraş – Wednesday, April 27 Abdulhamid Han Mosque
(After Taraweeh prayer)
Konya – Friday, April 22 Kapu Mosque
(After Taraweeh prayer)
Mersin – Wednesday, April 27 Ulu Cami
(After Taraweeh prayer)
Siirt – Friday, April 22 Valide Mosque
(After Friday Prayer)
Şanlıurfa – Friday, April 22 Balıklıgöl Plateau
(After Friday prayer)
Şanlıurfa – Wednesday, April 27 Balıklıgöl Plateau
(After Taraweeh prayer)
Tatvan – Wednesday, April 27 Ibadullah Mosque
(After Taraweeh prayer)
Van – Wednesday, April 27 Hz. Omer Mosque
(After Taraweeh prayer)
Yalova – Saturday, April 23, Yalova Central Mosque
(After Taraweeh prayer)