Views on the News 20/4/2022

Zionists Warplanes Attack Gaza

‘Israeli’ warplanes have launched an attack in the Gaza Strip coinciding with ‘Israeli’ attacks on Palestinians during Ramadan. Like previous Ramadan’s ‘Israeli’ soldiers stormed the al Aqsa compound and in full riot gear utilised stun grenades and ammunition against worshippers. The Jewish entity’s soldiers made their way into mosque and assaulted worshipers, medics, journalists, elders and children. Over 400 people have been arrested and 150 injured and 15 people have died. This was not an isolated event, it has been common practice during Ramadan and prior to any attack on Gaza.

India Continues to do Business with Russia

The US has gone to great lengths to build a coalition of the willing against Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine. China and India have been targeted by the US, but India has not just resisted but increased its trade with Russia. India’s state-owned refineries have announced plans to buy as much Russian oil as possible, as large discounts and direct contracts are being offered. India has also resumed the export of tea and food products, including rice, fruit, coffee, seafood and confectionery goods, to Russia last week. According to Indian media, these transactions are being carried out in rubles and rupees. India’s continued willingness to do business with Russia could undermine the US strategy to force Russia into concessions through economic isolation.

Petition Calls for Egyptian President’s Removal

Egypt’s government has been placed on high alert following the emergence of an online petition to remove President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi from office, The New Arab reported April 18, citing an unnamed high-level security source. A Facebook group called Egypt’s Technocrats shared the Google Forms petition, which calls for the suspension of both houses of parliament and a withdrawal of confidence from Sisi due to his “inability” to manage the economy. The Egyptian economy has been struggling ever since Sisi took over in a coup back in 2013. Poverty and inflation have been increasing whilst national incomes have been decreasing as vanity projects struggle to create sustainable growth. Sisi like his predecessors has resorted to the iron grip to maintain control, and with much of the conditions that led to the original Arab Spring still present it’s really just a matter of time the masses take to the street again.